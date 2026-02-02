Hurricanes’ Malachi Toney Hints New Jersey Number During Miami Heat Game

You don’t often see an 18-year-old honored during a national-level NBA game. But Malachi Toney isn’t ordinary. During halftime of the Miami Heat vs. Bulls matchup, the Hurricanes’ wide receiver was brought to center court in front of nearly 19,000 fans and celebrated for his historic freshman season. Miami didn’t just honor him; they handed him a jersey. And this one raised many eyebrows.

It wasn’t Toney’s usual No. 10 that he donned for the Hurricanes. It was No. 1. So what does the jersey mean? All signs point to Toney stepping into his sophomore season as ‘The guy,’ and possibly doing it wearing No. 1. The moment reignited the chatter among Canes faithful that the wide receiver will claim the No. 1 jersey next season.

Toney has himself fueled the speculation. Just four days ago, we saw him post an Instagram story featuring a photo of a Miami No. 1 jersey. Moreover, it’s not coming out of nowhere. The No. 1 jersey isn’t new to him.

Back at American Heritage, that was his number during his breakout varsity years. Over three seasons, Toney piled up more than 3,100 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns, showing early on that he could do just about everything on a football field. In 2024, when starting QB Dia Bell went down with a season-ending injury, Toney slid from wide receiver to quarterback for the final three playoff games and took over.

He completed 80% of his passes (36-of-45) for 510 yards and seven touchdowns, added 191 rushing yards and three more scores, and helped deliver a state title. That stretch changed everything. After accomplishing so much in such a short span, coaches and evaluators advised Toney to reclassify from the 2026 class to the 2025 class.

Once he did, the offers poured in: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State. Still, the Canes won out. So if Toney gets to wear No. 1 at Miami, it wouldn’t surprise anyone. He already made history as a freshman, becoming the first player in the school’s history to post a 1,000-yard receiving season in year one. He finished with 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also contributing as a rusher and even a passer on trick plays (4-of-6 for 82 yards and two TDs). “Baby Jesus” was everywhere.

For now, Toney is officially listed as No. 10 heading into his sophomore season. But it could change in the next few months, as Miami sealed the commitment of quarterback Darian Mensah, who wore No. 10 when he played for Duke. Mensah can get the same jersey number if Toney vacates it for the No. 1 jersey.

A new treat for the Hurricanes

Darian Mensah is officially a Miami Hurricane. The move only became possible after Duke dropped its lawsuit against its former quarterback. On January 27, 2026, Duke and Mensah settled, ending the school’s attempt to block his transfer over an alleged breach of an $8 million NIL deal. Once Duke cleared that hurdle, Miami quickly opened the door to Coral Gables.

Miami now becomes Mensah’s third stop in three years. He started at Tulane (2023–24), transferred to Duke for the 2025 season, and now lands with the Canes. According to reports, his new NIL deal at Miami could be worth around $10 million. However, he’s not arriving alone. Mensah is bringing along his favorite target from Duke, wide receiver Cooper Barkate.

Barkate hit the transfer portal shortly after Mensah. With the legal issues past them, the QB–WR duo is ready to pick up right where it left off in Miami. But let’s not forget Baby Jesus. Mensah and Malachi Toney didn’t take long to build a bond. They were even spotted grabbing dinner together in Miami Beach shortly after the commitment.

That relationship could be lethal for defenses. Looking ahead to 2026, the buzz is real. Both players are already being mentioned in early Heisman conversations. Mensah currently sits tied for the sixth-best odds at +1500, while Toney has earned “way-too-early” Heisman buzz of his own.