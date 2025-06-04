‘Hurt’ Asante Samuel Sends Desperate Plea For Deion Sanders’ Son After Calling Truce

Almost 15 years have passed since Deion Sanders donned the role of the NFL analyst and ranked Asante Samuel as the top “off-ball” Corner. The 2011 interview sparked a feud, but its aftereffects didn’t fade even after Deion Sanders came to Colorado in 2023. Samuel’s disagreement with Deion Sanders’ analysis started that dispute, and it got renewed in 2020 when Samuel declared himself the “T-Step King.” While many agreed with Samuel’s declaration, Deion Sanders again didn’t buy into the hype.

On the Big 12’s pro-day on NFL Network in March, Deion Sanders again was asked about his take on the “T-Step,” and Deion Sanders wasn’t impressed. “Let me teach you real quick how stupid the T-step is…Look, I’m gonna walk backwards and then I’m gonna walk forwards. Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?” said Deion Sanders. That blunt dismissal reignited the rivalry. Samuel even shared a stat sheet on his X account comparing his career stats to Deion Sanders’. However, the long-standing tension is finally cooling, and Samuel has come out in support of Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur.

On June 4th, in an episode of ‘Say What Needs To Be Said’, Samuel specifically addressed the hate against Deion Sanders and Shedeur. The former Patriots’ DB even justified Coach Prime’s harsh stance towards the critics. “He (Coach Prime) was very hurt, man. He was very hurt. And like the people I’m speaking to, I’m not saying no names on purpose. You went viral talking about his son, and you know who you are.” Samuel then said if Coach Prime said a thing or two bad about these people, if they reach out to him, it isn’t his fault. “Of course, Coach Prime is upset, and he’s going to have some unpleasant things to say if you reach out to him.” But this isn’t where his message ended.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reconciliation of Coach Prime and Samuel’s relationship started recently when the duo appeared in a podcast together, keeping aside the 15-year-old feud. The duo clarified both of their stances on what actually happened behind the scenes and how both of them were at fault in some way. The mutual respect between the two was quite visible, and both players, being legends of the game, surely will appear together more in the future. So, to keep this momentum forward, he even sent an appeal to the people who were negatively influencing Shedeur’s draft.

“Our football family should be more positive. It should be a positive environment, right? Especially when it comes to the family, right? Before we speak, put ourselves in the person’s shoes we’re about to speak to and see if we would appreciate the words that we’re about to direct to that person…Don’t be a part of the problem. Don’t help them justify their actions, man. Coach Prime has done an amazing job with his players, coaches, and sons,” said Samuel.

The controversy surrounding Shedeur Sanders’ draft still lingers. Moreover, no one can even explain his draft snub since he is a talented player and never deserved to go in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Asante Samuel’s message is a positive step, which shows that even long-time rivals can set aside their differences and come together for a greater cause. As for Shedeur, all is not lost for him. With a new chapter beginning in the Cleveland Browns, he still has time to show why he deserves more positive recognition.

Deion Sanders gives a befitting reply to haters

Deion Sanders, never one to shy away from giving a befitting reply to his critics, continues to confront detractors head-on. For instance, when he left Jackson State for Colorado, there were accusations that he did it for money. This was because Coach Prime landed a $29.5 million contract with a $12 million buyout clause at the Buffaloes. Even ESPN’s Bomani Jones remarked, “He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have the right to be critical of that.”

But Coach Prime had his way of responding to critics. He shared a picture of his limited edition Nike Shoes on his IG account alongside a caption tackling the ‘sellout’ accusations. “They keep saying I’m a sellout, but they keep saying it’s about my shoes! We’ve sold out @blenders shades @blkandbold coffee, @redcon energy drinks, protein products @boostmobile phones, @californiaalmonds, @nike Coach Prime Apparel, @cubuffsfootball stadium & others, and there’s more to come. @abugarcia_fishing Rods & Reels coming soon & more with @tubi on its way. God is amazing!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders’ influence is unmatched at Colorado ever since he joined and took a bottom rung program to a 9-4 finish last year. This is a humongous achievement for him. As for the sellout accusations, Deion Sanders is an NFL legend and probably earns more than some of the FBS football programs due to his influence and legacy on the game. So, it’s unfair to state that he came to Colorado for the money, right?