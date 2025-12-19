Lincoln Riley Set to Lose 5-Star USC QB as Jayden Maiava Decision Takes an Unexpected Turn

For HC Lincoln Riley, solving one quarterback problem may have just created a bigger one. QB Jayden Maiava’s decision to return for another year is a major win for the USC Trojans. However, it also complicates the outlook for the rest of the QB room. As the NCAA transfer portal approaches, the return of QB1 also risks losing 5-star backup Husan Longstreet.

“With USC extending Jayden Maiava for another season next year, he (Longstreet) automatically comes back as USC’s number two,” Rivals’ VP Steve Wiltfong said on the December 19th episode of the QB transfer portal. “Now, certainly, there’ll still be competition, but the Trojans are paying Jayden Maiava to be their number one signal caller. But I got the sense, talking to him (Longstreet) and then Nakos and I talking to other sources, it’s more likely that Husan Longstreet goes into the transfer portal following USC’s bowl game against TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Again, there is a chance that he could stay, and he’ll continue to have a dialogue with coach Riley and the staff about what that looks like. But it would be no surprise if he went in the transfer portal. And I think he’d instantly be one of the more sought-after guys at the position because of his talent level. And then also having four years of eligibility in hand at the next school of his destination.”

With the starter spot locked up, opportunities for the backups naturally become fewer. And that’s where frustration comes in. Jayden Maiava was one of the biggest reasons USC reached nine wins, helping the Trojans knock off two ranked opponents in then-No. 23 Iowa and then-No. 15 Michigan. He also led the Big Ten in passing with 3,431 yards. That kind of résumé is enough to make anyone behind him on the depth chart rethink their future. That puts Husan Longstreet in a tough spot.

After flipping his commitment from Texas A&M last year, Longstreet was viewed as a huge get for USC and a perfect fit to develop into an elite quarterback under Lincoln Riley. Although his senior high school year had been cut short by an injury, he recorded an impressive 24 touchdowns for over 3,000 yards and another seven scores. Had Maiava declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, the five-star recruit likely would’ve been next in line to start. He did prove himself with an early appearance against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.

Against Missouri State, he was flawless, going 9-for-9 passing for 69 yards, adding 54 rushing yards, and scoring a touchdown. It was a clear glimpse of why his five-star talent fits so well in USC’s offense. His father, Kevin Longstreet, also spoke with On3 about where Husan stands following Maiava’s return.

“He loves the coaching staff. Husan is passionate about the game and winning a National Championship. That’s what motivates him. That’s what he wants to do, play a role to help move towards that,” Kevin said to On3.

It’s not an easy situation, but there are reasons for Longstreet to stay. Riley’s reputation as an offensive mastermind could lead to packages designed specifically for Husan. “When you’re in that four-game redshirt world, you’re trying to decide as you go through it, do you use that or not? Riley said. “And we certainly would have liked to have played him more, and without the redshirt deal, we would have.” Riley has a specific red zone package for Longstreet to utilize his athleticism.

On top of that, his strong relationship with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard helps as well. There’s also the chance for him to play alongside his brother, Kevin Longstreet. He is a sophomore cornerback who transferred from Texas A&M and appeared in four games last season. Still, Longstreet hasn’t fully committed to staying put. For now, he’s keeping his options open and exploring the transfer portal. The decision day will come after the Trojans clash with the Horned Frogs at the Alamo Bowl.

How does Jayden Maiava’s return make USC very attractive?

Jayden Maiava’s return to USC makes it a very attractive destination for elite wide receivers sitting in the transfer portal. Lincoln Riley can boast about a solid pass-giver who is like a treat for the wide receivers. Maiava enters 2026 as one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football, with 30 starts and 855 career pass attempts. That level of experience matters to portal receivers who want a quarterback they can trust.

Plus, USC really needs receivers. Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are off to the NFL, while Jaden Richardson is out of eligibility. Lemon just became the Trojans’ second Biletnikoff Award winner. Under Riley, three receivers have now won the Biletnikoff: Lemon at USC, Michael Crabtree at Texas Tech in 2007, and Dede Westbrook at Oklahoma in 2016. The current depth chart strengthens the sales pitch.

Zacharyus Williams will be the oldest returning receiver as a redshirt sophomore after an injury-limited 2025. After that, freshman Tanook Hines earned a starting role and finished fourth on the team in receptions and yards. Young talents like Corey Simms and Romero Ison, plus an incoming six-man freshman receiver class headlined by four-star standouts Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley, give USC a dynamic but still unproven group.