“I Adore to Pieces”: Nick Saban’s Daughter Gets Candid About Her Dating Life

After a tumultuous few years played out in the public eye, Nick Saban’s daughter is finally writing a new chapter in her love life. And she’s doing it on her own terms. Kristen Saban gave fans an update on her new relationship and boyfriend on Instagram.

During a Q/A, a fan asked her about her relationship status, saying, “Who are you dating now? Lol.” In response, Kristen posted a picture of her mystery man sitting on her lap and wrote, “A super cute man that I adore to pieces.” That instantly gave fans the idea that she found love again.

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Not much is known about her new relationship or the person she is dating because she is keeping it private for now. This is not surprising, given how her love life has been in recent years. She was married to Alabama alumnus Adam Setas from 2015 to 2024. They had a son, James, in 2020.

Then, in 2024, a confusing situation added more attention to Kristen Saban’s personal life. James McCoy Taylor, a contestant from “The Bachelorette,” claimed he had an affair with her. He posted photos of them together and explained what happened in a post.

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“I’ll get right to the point—around 2 months ago, I flew out to Birmingham to see Kristen Saban, yes, Nick Saban’s daughter,” Taylor said. “She picked me up, and we drove to Tuscaloosa. Three days later, she tells me she’s still married and living with her husband. I was shocked and pissed that this wasn’t made known to me before I came to visit.

I verbalized that to Kristen. She said she thought it was respectful to tell me in person… I told her this isn’t a breakup. This can and should be done on the phone. So she drives me back to BHam, and I fly home to Houston. We had a falling out and don’t speak.”

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McCoy Taylor said he was going public because someone blackmailed him with the photos and threatened to send them to TMZ, so he chose to tell the story himself. Now that it’s been a while since the controversy, she found love again in this new mystery guy.

Kristen Saban’s tough stand against Alabama haters

Kristen Saban can go to great lengths when it comes to supporting Alabama, and even this time, she did the same. The issue began when fans became upset that Morgan Wallen, a Tennessee Volunteers supporter, was performing at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans reacted in the comments of an official Alabama football post. The post showed a Crimson Tide jersey with “Wallen” written on it, and many fans expressed anger about his performance there.

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Kristen stepped in and defended the situation: “Some of you have zero clue how concerts and tours work, and it shows.” She explained that fans do not understand how concerts and tours are planned and run. The only thing fans are focusing on is their rivalry.

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Despite the backlash, the show will go on at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18th, 2026, with an expected crowd of 100,000 turning out to see Wallen alongside supporting acts Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, and Zach John King.