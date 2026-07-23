“I Apologized”: Lane Kiffin Confesses to ‘Poor Choice of Words’ Toward Pete Golding’s Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s exit from Ole Miss was anything but pleasant. He faced intense backlash about his decision to leave just before the playoffs. For Kiffin, though, it was a once-in-a-lifetime move that came with a $91 million contract. That should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t.

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Kiffin’s comments to Vanity Fair about his time at Ole Miss further intensified the situation. The 51-year-old highlighted issues about Ole Miss’ troubling racial history that sometimes hindered him in recruiting elite players. That caused backlash from Ole Miss fans, and even Trinidad Chambliss released a statement, refuting his former head coach’s comments. Now, months after that interview, Kiffin finally urged closure on the issue.

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“When I lost my dad, I started thinking that,” Kiffin said on the SEC Media Days on July 23. “And I really started thinking when I grew up, there were two people that I thought just wouldn’t die. My dad and Hulk Hogan. It just made me reflect really on I can’t be so concerned about little things and what people say, and you’ve got to make decisions. You make really good decisions, and you make poor decisions. And that was a poor usage of a term that I believe.

“Just like many coaches that have been there before, it was factual. But over the course of a long interview, it was bad timing and bad usage of the word. So, it is what it is. I apologized for when I said it, and moving on.”

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Kiffin had said that top black recruits told him about their “grandparents’ apprehensions about joining Ole Miss. If that wasn’t enough, he added that LSU doesn’t have such issues. According to Kiffin, recruits in Louisiana felt at home at Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss’ head coach, Pete Golding, defended his program. Many former Rebels also called out Kiffin for escalating things. QB1 Trinidad Chambliss said at the Manning Passing Academy that he “doesn’t agree” with Kiffin’s comments. On his part, Kiffin issued an apology. The former Ole Miss head coach said that the interview was four hours long and he was asked multiple questions about various things.

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He apologized if any “Ole Miss” fan or anyone in Mississippi got offended and said his statements weren’t “calculated.” At the same time, he relayed that he was merely saying what recruits and their parents had told him. But now, Kiffin is showing a different, apologetic stance. And despite these issues, Kiffin rarely struggled to recruit at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss’ 2025 recruiting class was 19th nationally, while its 2024 class was 20th. During his time, Kiffin landed several top recruits like 5-star Suntarine Perkins (in 2023), No. 1 WR Deion Smith in 2024, and 5-star Caleb Cunningham in 2025.

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The controversy had added more tension to Kiffin’s return to Oxford when LSU has to face Ole Miss during the 2026 season. He can expect a hostile atmosphere, but knowing Kiffin, he’ll probably relish that.