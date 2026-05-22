“I Can’t Believe…”: Marcus Freeman Says He Still Experiences Imposter Syndrome at Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman has been the head coach of Notre Dame since December 2021. And even after four seasons, there are still moments where it all feels like an unbelievable dream for the 40-year-old. Imposter syndrome is neither a respecter of experience nor experience, and despite Freeman’s impact, it has kept him questioning the reality of his position on several occasions.

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“There are still moments that I laugh, and I go, ‘hey, I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,'” Freeman said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “But the other times, I go, ‘I can’t believe they hired me to be the head coach at Notre Dame.’ I say that all the time. I laugh. And because, as you look at yourself, I have this perception of what a college head coach is and what the head coach at Notre Dame is. And you probably don’t think that way of yourself.”

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To Freeman, it is not just about being a head coach; it is about being a head coach at a program as massive as Notre Dame. After less than a year of being hired as the program’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, the former Ohio State linebacker got his first head coaching job with the Irish. He was hired to replace Brian Kelly and became the 32nd head coach in program history.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Notre Dame Vs. Pitt NOV 15 November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brent Gudenschwager/CSM Credit Image: Brent Gudenschwager/Cal Media Pittsburgh Pennsylvania USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_081.jpg BrentxGudenschwagerx csmphotothree442871

Freeman was forced into coaching after an enlarged heart condition halted his playing career in 2010. He had been selected with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Within one year of his draft selection, he had brief stints with the Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans before retiring. At this point, coaching became the only way he could stand out in football. Perhaps, he just did not see it happening this early.

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Prior to joining Notre Dame, Freeman had worked at Kent State, Purdue, and Cincinnati. But it was his stint at Cincinnati that had the greatest impact. He helped the program lead the AAC in rushing defense, scoring defense, and total defense in 2018, and made the top 15 in the NCAA FBS in all three categories. During the 2020 season, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award and was named the 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year.

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His exploits soon earned him offers as a linebackers coach from the Tennessee Titans and Ohio State and as a defensive coordinator at Michigan State. Eventually, he found himself at Notre Dame. However, what he did not see coming was a speedy promotion that would see him take full control after 11 months.

“And I just laugh, and go, ‘man, I can’t believe they hired me to be the head coach.’ And perception and reality are two different things. But I think that human element is important, and it keeps you grounded. It keeps you grateful for the opportunity that you do have because I think if you’re not grateful for it, you’ll lose it.”

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Freeman snubbed NFL franchises to stay at Notre Dame

Freeman’s exploits have not just brought him to college football, but they have also placed him among the list of top college coaches who are often considered for NFL roles. Regardless, the Irish coach is not willing to trade what he has with Notre Dame for anything else.

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“The year before, there was a little bit of chatter. But you’re in the playoffs, and that’s your only focus,” Freeman said. “This year got really loud after the end of the regular season. I’ve never been in this position where we’re not playing the bowl game or playing in the playoffs. So I did, I took a minute to really say, ‘What is this opportunity to be an NFL head coach?’ I wanted to know what they look for, and I gained some valuable knowledge.

“I was always honest with our players: ‘listen, guys, I’m head coach of Notre Dame, and I can’t control what opportunities or what people are saying outside of this building.’ And I was always in communication with our athletic director and my family. But for me, the opportunity to be the head coach of this university was one that I wasn’t ready to let go. I love this place.”

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Freeman and Notre Dame missed the College Football Playoff in 2025 in a highly controversial manner. And beyond whatever benefit he stands to gain in joining the NFL, there is the fuel of revenge in him and his players ahead of next season.