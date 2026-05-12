‘I Can’t Believe You’: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife at a Loss for Words After Son Rejects Her Mother’s Day Wish

Guess who Deion Sanders’ son gave his first game-worn jersey to after debuting for Tampa Bay last year? His mother. He is extremely close to her despite her parents’ divorce and has often expressed how much he loves her and misses her when he is away for games. She has also turned up for his games to support him. The mother-son bond is quite strong, right? So, when he took her shopping this Mother’s Day, nobody expected him to deny his mother’s straightforward request, even after several tries.

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On May 12, Shilo Sanders posted a video on X of him and his mother, Pilar, at a mall, where she was browsing through dresses. As she picked out a sundress to buy, the ever-so-quirky and hilarious Shilo quickly remarked, “I’m not buying you that, come on. We’re not getting a dress like that.” Even after Pilar joked she was on a “shopping spree” and already owned many sundresses, Shilo remained adamant.

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“Are you serious right now? Bro. Do you know how many sundresses I own? That’s all I wear,” Pilar said. “If it’s not like at leisure, I’m wearing sundresses.” Shilo then sarcastically remarked that the “sun” wasn’t visible from the mall, so it wouldn’t make sense to buy a sundress. But he was putting those ‘restrictions’ on his mom’s fashion choices for a whole different reason.

After Shilo’s remarks, Pilar didn’t purchase the sundress and left to browse other shops. The two then walked past a shop, where they spotted a mannequin wearing a stunning dress. Pilar expressed her desire to buy it, but Shilo once again denied her wish.

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“It’s too revealing,” Shilo said about the dress. Pilar was visibly furious at Shilo’s remarks and tried to explain that they would be going to a “beach,” and that the dress would make sense for that occasion, and it was a “part” of her life. “No, no, no, we’re going to the beach. I guarantee you. I’m not going to the beach with my own mom. If you’re gonna wear anything bikini-wise, it’s not a part of my life,” Shilo replied.

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After Shilo’s brief explanation, Pilar, walking in the mall and visibly frustrated, remarked, “That’s so wrong [and] that’s not funny” as the video ended.

By the looks of it, the entire conversation was nothing but harmless banter, something Shilo and Pilar have done on various occasions. For instance, Shilo had recently jokingly asked his mother if his younger brother, Shedeur’s, birth was an “accident.” To top it off, he even mimicked his father’s voice and called his mother to accept the fact. Despite his light-hearted banter with his mother, Shilo’s other acts put his father, Deion Sanders, on the spot.

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Deion Sanders opens up about the Shilo controversy

Shedeur replaced Dillon Gabriel as the Cleveland Browns’ QB1 after he went down with an injury. Shilo’s brother notched 1,400 passing yards at 56.6% efficiency last season and made a case for the Browns’ permanent QB1 spot. However, Deshaun Watson has recovered and is fit now. Veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot broke a story predicting Watson to win the QB battle and even urged the team to name the $230 million QB as QB1. Reacting to her report, Shilo chided Cabot online with alleged sexist remarks. That controversy finally reached Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

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“You’re majoring on a minor,” Deion Sanders said as he was enjoying his time at the beach with Karrueche Tran. “Y’all over here trippin about what somebody said on the internet. I ain’t got time for that. I have too many things I’m praying for. You sitting on that right on the ocean? And you think i got time for this?”

The whole controversy took an ugly turn after prominent voice Emmanuel Acho called out Shilo publicly for his remarks. Despite the intense criticism, Shilo seems to be avoiding the unnecessary spotlight and is enjoying time with his mother in Miami. Most recently, the family was at Shelomi’s graduation ceremony at Alabama A&M, where we also witnessed a rare sight—Coach Prime and Pilar under the same roof.