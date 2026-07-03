“I Can’t Help You”: Alex Golesh Sends Blunt Brendan Sorsby Warning for Auburn Football Players

When the conversation turned to Brendan Sorsby’s gambling case, Alex Golesh made it clear that it is one mistake he simply cannot fix for his players. When asked what the situation had taught him as a coach, the new Auburn head coach used the opportunity to deliver a blunt warning that could easily apply to every locker room in college football. While he understands that betting is everywhere today, Golesh says the responsibility still falls on the player.

“We keep going back to that,” Alex Golesh said on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, pointing back to the 2023 Iowa sports betting investigation. “It’s become just a part of what we talk about in the summer because it is at their fingertips. You watch any show, and the line for the game is right next to the two teams, and you’ve been around it long enough you’ve seen people get caught up in it.”

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The part that unsettled him most wasn’t simply that Brendan Sorsby had wagered on college football. It was watching the legal battle that briefly restored the QB’s eligibility. According to him, “that’s the most impure of impurities in sport,” watching the situation unfold as a coach and as a dad. Then came the line that summed up his philosophy.

“We’ve all known growing up, that’s the one thing I can’t get you out of,” he said. “This is the one thing I can’t help you with. I can help you with a lot. I can teach you about a lot, but you bet on a game, and it’s one thing I can’t get you out of.”

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Alex Golesh’s comments carry extra weight because he watched the 2023 Iowa case up close, seeing multiple athletes losing their eligibility. This authentic example now lives in every Auburn offseason talk, since betting is impossible to ignore. Now those conversations are part of every offseason because betting has become impossible to ignore around college sports.

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The issue reached another level when Brendan Sorsby’s Indiana betting came back to haunt him. The NCAA rules have placed bans on wagering, but Sorsby did. exactly that. Surprisingly, instead of accepting the ban, he sued for one more season. A Texas judge briefly granted his wish, but the damage was done, and various sporting figures and the NCAA were vocal about their displeasure.

The NCAA and the Big 12 pushed back against the ruling, and any hopes of fast-tracking his pro career also disappeared. The NFL said no to a supplemental draft, while the CFL ruled that Brendan Sorsby could not sign with any of its teams for the season. He withdrew his lawsuit, acknowledged his gambling struggle, and stated his priority was recovery before pursuing an NFL career in 2027.

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Alex Golesh wants his players to avoid such messy situations. As such, he keeps stressing the NCAA’s gambling rules every offseason.

“You have to because it is at their fingertips… There’s a reason why the money in this game is so big, and that’s part of it. It’s just something you can’t do,” Golesh stated.

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For Alex Golesh, Brendan Sorsby’s story isn’t just about one QB’s downfall. It’s become another cautionary tale that he hopes his own players never have to learn the hard way.