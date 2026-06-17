“I Can’t Keep Doing This”: Laura Rutledge Admits Being Torn Between Family & ESPN

There came a point when Laura Rutledge realized that every career milestone was asking for something in return. The bigger her role at ESPN became, the more time she spent on airplanes, at stadiums, and away from home. While her career kept reaching new heights, she found herself asking the question every working parent does: How do you give everything to your job without taking something away from your family?

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The emotional conflict came into full view during her appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain. When the host asked how difficult it was to step away from SEC Nation, Laura Rutledge delivered a response with raw human emotions.

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“It’s been a lot of prayer and that’s been years in the making because there were some years in the past few years where I thought maybe I can’t keep doing this,” she admitted. “Having two kids, going through being pregnant on the show, then giving birth and missing some time, but probably not enough time. Then coming back, and having another child, and then coming back and going on the road, and missing time with them.

“It got me thinking like, ‘Okay, this doesn’t feel right because I feel like I need to be at home.’ That’s where my heart wants to be. But then there’s also this part of me that’s like, ‘My heart is in that show as well’, and just feeling sort of torn between the two in so many ways.”

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Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 01: ESPN Monday Night FootballÕs sideline reporter Laura Rutledge before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on December 1, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Giants at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251201109

This wasn’t the first time Laura Rutledge had faced a major career decision. When she married ex-MLB player Josh Rutledge in 2013, she stepped away from her Fox Sports job. She did so to be a full-time baseball wife, but that wasn’t the life she truly wanted because broadcasting nostalgia hit her. And so, with her husband’s support, the broadcaster hunted for a job and ultimately secured it in 2014 with ESPN.

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That was the turning point in her career. Opportunities kept coming and so did promotions. Laura Rutledge took over SEC Nation in 2017 and became one of the most recognizable faces in college football coverage. Three years later, ESPN handed her the keys to NFL Live. Then came another big step in 2025 when she joined the Monday Night Football crew as a full-time sideline reporter along with Lisa Salters.

Now, she’s leaving SEC Nation and moving to a bigger stage. While fans viewed it as a promotion, she feels like the departure felt more emotional than exciting.

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SEC Nation was more than just a show for Laura Rutledge

From the outside, leaving SEC Nation looked like bigger NFL responsibilities and more national exposure. But Laura Rutledge says it wasn’t.

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“I think most people are like, ‘Oh, cool. You’re moving on up,’” she explained. “And the reality is there’s this ache in my heart for that show and having to think about stepping away from it. That show has kind of been like my passion project for all these years.”

It won’t be easy to walk away from something you’ve invested a decade in. That’s how long Laura Rutledge had been linked with SEC Nation. But she revealed conversations with her husband and ESPN leadership led to a difficult realization. She admitted she would’ve kept piling responsibilities onto her schedule if left alone.

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“I think if I had had my way, I never would have really stepped away,” she admitted. “I would have just figured out a way to keep going.”

Now, she’s choosing family. Not because she loves football less, but because she finally accepted that being present for her husband and children matters too. Even then, she isn’t leaving college football completely. Laura Rutledge will still work from the sidelines for Monday Night Football and host NFL Live, while also being a part of ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl LXI coverage team in February 2027.