‘I Can’t Speak for Our Fans’: Nick Saban Addresses Growing Frustration Around Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Tenure

Kalen DeBoer’s time at Tuscaloosa is yet to meet the standards set by his predecessor. Over the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide fans have shown their frustration with the direction of the program. However, just as the head coach signed a contract extension through 2033, he received support from the man whose voice matters more than anyone else’s: Nick Saban.

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“I can’t speak for our fans,” Saban said in a sit-down with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “But if they want to be successful, they need to be supportive of the people that are there right now in every way that they can. All the negative noise out there is not going to help us be successful, and I want to see us be successful.”

The former Alabama head coach understands the task DeBoer faces as he seeks to meet the program’s expectations. During his 17 years in Tuscaloosa, Saban amassed a 206-29 overall record and won six national championships, nine SEC titles, and 16 consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins. He was a menace to SEC teams, going 120-18 in SEC conference play and 13-4 in Bowl games.

On the other hand, DeBoer has struggled in matchups that Saban’s teams would not even get out of first gear. In 2024, Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. And even though the Tide finished last season with a 10-2 regular season record, they still lost to Florida State and Oklahoma. But more than the losses, the nature of the games has frustrated the fans. Saban understands the frustration, but he also knows what fans getting behind the team can do for Alabama players.

“What Alabama fans need to understand is, they have a tremendous amount of passion, And I respect that. They have high expectations, and I respect that. And I would never want to work somewhere that didn’t have high expectations. But there’s an element of support and positive energy that goes with having a successful program,” Saban said.

“That’s what we always had with the fans, and that helped us tremendously in recruiting to get great players. It helped us develop them because the players were excited to play in front of that kind of energy and enthusiasm,” he added.

Saban’s first two seasons in Alabama saw him struggle to deliver trophies. In his first season in 2007, he led the program to a 7-6 overall record and a 4-4 record in the SEC. The second season brought significant improvement: an unbeaten 12-0 regular season record and an SEC Western Division Championship. However, when it came to delivering the major titles, he fell short. He lost the SEC Championship game to Florida and the Sugar Bowl to the Utah Utes.

By the obvious metric, DeBoer’s 20-8 record in two seasons has bettered Saban’s 19-8 record in his first two years. Saban understands what it means to be in that seat, and he is very much in support of DeBoer.

Saban on DeBoer’s contract extension

DeBoer’s contract extension was not well-received by many fans and analysts, including Paul Finebaum, with whom Saban had a sit-down interview. But Saban had an intelligent perspective on the situation.

“I think, when I retired, 26 players left, and some really good players,” Saban said. “Regardless of who was the coach, I think Kalen has done a really good job. Other people recognize that. He had an opportunity to go to Michigan. If Alabama wanted to keep him, they had to step up and do it. It was the right thing because we would have lost our roster if he would have left. I think he’s done a good job.”

Finebaum feels the extension would only put more pressure on DeBoer. But fans would prefer the extension as a reward for a trophy. However, Saban understands how difficult it is to lose a coach. With the extension, they are not blindly rewarding DeBoer, but taking other programs off his radar.