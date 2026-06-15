“I Could Not Believe”: Urban Meyer Names Ex-Alabama Athlete Who Left Him in Awe

Several years after leaving the college football scene, the quality of certain players keeps their performances etched in the memories of the fans. But for others, it is their insane physique that sets them apart. Despite having a blend of both, Urban Meyer could not help but focus on the incredible build of this former Alabama Heisman winner.

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“[Derrick] Henry was running by me on the field when we played them in the Sugar Bowl in the first playoff,” Urban Meyer said on the Triple Option show. “And I could not believe how big that cat was. You know what surprised me about [him], he runs upright, he’s so big, and he takes a lot of hits. That is, his sustainability of greatness. Because an upright runner usually gets hit a lot.”

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Baltimore running back Derrick Henry had so much halo around his name when Alabama recruited him in 2013. He had just shattered a 59-year-old national high school record by rushing for 12,124 yards. Beyond statistics, he was a five-star recruit who drew attention from fans and analysts for his linebacker-like 6-foot-3, 238-pound build.

Despite the hype, Henry didn’t see much action in his freshman season. He only managed 382 yards on 35 carries. At the time, the Crimson Tide had a stacked backfield with established running backs. But things started to change in his sophomore year, which was also the season Henry played against Meyer’s Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl.

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Before that matchup, Meyer had no real idea of what exactly Henry looked like in person. The Buckeyes upset the No. 1-ranked Alabama 42-35 despite playing their third-string quarterback. Even in a loss, Henry was a menace. He recorded 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught 2 passes for 54 yards. And he carried that momentum to his junior season. In 2015, Derrick Henry had a historic season. On the back of 1,986 rushing yards on 339 receptions, he won the Heisman on his way to grabbing the national championship with the Tide.

And as fate would have it, Meyer and Henry met again, but this time in the pros during Urban Meyer’s 11-month stint at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry was with the Tennessee Titans at the time. When the Titans faced the Jaguars, the scoreline was 37-19 in favor of Tennessee. Henry had 29 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns. A foot injury limited Henry in their second matchup in Week 14.

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A decade after his NFL career kicked off, there are no signs of slowing down from Henry. The running back has continually received praise from NFL fans and analysts, with NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger saying, “He’s an alien. He’s been doing this his whole life. He was always the biggest, fastest kid on the field, and at 30-plus, whatever he is, he’s still the biggest, fastest guy on the field.”

Mark Ingram validates Meyer’s claims on Henry

Urban Meyer engaged in the conversation about Henry with former Alabama and New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II. Before Henry came on the scene, Mark Ingram II was the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy, with him doing so as a running back as well. With his experience in the position, Ingram also shared his thoughts about Derrick Henry.

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“But you go to the right system, right?” Ingram asked. “The system you go to has so much to do with the success you have, right? And he just fell into the right hands with Vrabel, a defensive-minded team, a play-action pass with Tannehill, and handing him the ball 30 times. He’s been a force for many, many years. He does it all, man. He’s a volume runner. So, the more you give it to him, the more good you’re gonna see as the game goes on. So, D Henry, man, my dawg, definitely goated, hall of famer.”

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Henry moved to the Baltimore Ravens after eight successful years with the Titans, where his 90 rushing touchdowns were the most in franchise history. Last season, he rushed for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns and is preparing for a bigger 2026.