“I Daydream”: Marcus Freeman Slams Open Door to NFL Weeks After Spurning Advances of NFC East Team

With a fresh contract extension and a National Championship appearance under his belt, Marcus Freeman’s future at Notre Dame seemed secure. The Irish managed to retain their leader amid a heavy push from the pros. However, the head coach has himself burst the balloon of certainty by admitting he still daydreams about the NFL.

“Never say never and dream, maybe a daydream,” said Freeman during his Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football when Kyle Brandt asked about the chances of coaching in the NFL one day. “Every once in a while I talk about it, and when there was some interest this year, I said it in my press conference.

It gave me the opportunity to gain knowledge on what being a head coach in the NFL truly entails. What’s the relationship with the GM and the ownership, what do they believe it takes to have success at that level? And so I learned a lot about what being an NFL head coach entails, and it’s knowledge that I’ll continue to keep in my head. And you know, if there’s a time and opportunity that’s right, then we’ll see what the future holds. Always say the future is uncertain.”

Marcus Freeman’s interest in taking an NFL job in the future is clear, but that doesn’t mean his interest in staying with the Irish lessens. Despite this being his first head-coaching job, he transformed the program following Brian Kelly’s departure in 2021. In his first three full seasons, Freeman amassed 14 wins against ranked opponents. In 2024, he led the team on a national title run, finishing with a 14–2 record.

As a result, Marcus Freeman was named the 2024 Bobby Dodd and Bear Bryant Coach of the Year. In his time at the helm, he has compiled a stellar 43–12 record. Last year, the Irish couldn’t make it to the playoffs despite their 10-2 record. However, that didn’t stop NFL teams from showing active interest in their head coach. But the program was quick to offer him an extension.

“I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction. I love this place. I have the greatest support from our university, top down the administration, and I get the chance to coach some of the best young men in the world,” said the Irish head coach.

“And this is what I’m called to do, and I’m fulfilled, and I’m happy, and I love being here, and I’m grateful. I’m grateful for this opportunity, most importantly, to represent this university, but to coach these young people who are amazing. And so we’ll see what the future holds.”

For now, the status quo holds. Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua even confirmed the school would do all to keep this coach and secure Freeman’s future. In fact, to the AD, Freeman is “the absolute best coach in the country for Notre Dame, full stop.”

Marcus Freeman turns down NFL offers

Shutting down any speculation about a move to the New York Giants or any NFL franchise next year, Marcus Freeman reaffirmed his loyalty to the Fighting Irish. Following that, a restructured contract positioned him in the top tier of college coaching salaries. The Giants also moved on and officially hired John Harbaugh as their head coach on January 17, following his dismissal from the Ravens. But their push for Freeman was strong.

“I know there is some high regard for him in the Giants building,” said Giants insider Paul Schwartz, highlighting the team’s admiration for the 39 YO coach.

But Freeman refused all, and according to SI’s Pat Forde, the Irish coach personally informed two NFL teams that had reached out about openings.

Now, with the 2026 season approaching, Marcus Freeman may put all his effort into making Notre Dame a title contender following their 2025 CFP snub. Even the coach confesses that, saying, “Although we may be, I may be, confused about some of the criteria and [CFP] committee’s rankings and all those different things, it’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”

For now, Freeman remains committed to chasing a title in South Bend, but his comments have ensured that the NFL will be watching his every move, leaving the door open for a future tug-of-war over one of college football’s brightest coaching stars.