“I Didn’t Want to Pay $430”: Deion Sanders’ Son Reveals Costly Consequences of Miami Mishap

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is no stranger to trouble. As far back as his high school days, he has been at the center of controversy. But when it comes to financial troubles, Shilo does his best to steer clear. His reaction to his NFL fine was enough proof of his dislike for trouble that cost him some money. Now, after his vehicle was towed in Miami last week, the former Colorado player had no choice but to pay the fine of $430, and admitted again that it was against his will.

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“I didn’t want to pay $430, you know what I mean? Now, I got to pay $430,” Shilo said on his Shilo Sanders Live YouTube channel.

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The video of the towing incident was posted on former Jackson State wide receiver David Studstill’s YouTube channel. In the video, Shilo and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, reunited in Miami and were joined by a group of friends. Together, they visited the gym, worked out, and went swimming. But when it was time to leave, their vehicles were nowhere to be found.

Shilo and Shedeur discovered their cars were gone. They spent hours hunting down the towing company’s address. And what came out of that was a $430 fine per car.

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For Shilo Sanders, money has always been a sensitive topic. The $430 towing fee hit harder than most would expect because he’s been publicly vocal about financial struggles since leaving the NFL. After being waived by the Buccaneers in August 2025 following a preseason punch fine of $4,669, Shilo told his YouTube audience about the whole ordeal.

“So they took my little money,” Shilo said last year. “But they just told me on an appeal that I’m not gonna get it back, so, I mean, it is what it is. They actually did fine me, and that is kind of absurd, but it is what it is. The thing about it is, like, how do you fine somebody that much when the game isn’t even that much? I think you get, like, $2,000 per game for preseason games. How you gonna charge me $4,000? It just don’t make sense, but, you know, they seen the appeal and then they denied it.”

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Regardless, during the search for their cars, Shilo and Shedeur met a sweet, older woman who complimented them. Shilo joked he’d rather have met her for free than pay $430. They had a brief conversation and took pictures. The meeting would have been impossible if their vehicles had not been towed. Well, Shilo does not mind, as long as he is not paying that amount.

He claimed, “I would have run into her one day for free”.

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Shilo’s rapport with fans remains strong. He went viral after a promotional appearance in Tampa, where he surprised a fan at a drive-thru window, signed his No. 28 Buccaneers jersey, and gave him bags of food. He then happily mentioned that it was the first Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey he had ever signed. In another funny instance, he was asked by a fan to donate to a youth program. He simply replied:

“Bro, I just got cut from the NFL. I don’t got no money. You’ve got to go ask Shedeur.”

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However, he promised to donate if he returned to the NFL.

Shilo Sanders’ Miami hotel case

Just before the towing, Shilo clashed with staff at The One Hotel in Miami. He visited The One Hotel to get a meal at their restaurant and relax. However, Shilo soon had arguments with the company’s staff that left him very embarrassed.

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Shilo Sanders was almost poked in the face by one of the hotel’s staff. And when the man with him tried streaming, he was rebuked. The clashes were so much that Shilo promised never to return there again.

What’s interesting was that both incidents happened in the same week, to prove how controversies are daily bread for Shilo.

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Shilo left the NFL in August 2025 after the Buccaneers waived him. Nearly a year later, he’s built a new path as a content creator and model, posting workouts and life updates to his YouTube channel.