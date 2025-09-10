“I Died Twice”: Warren Sapp’s Girlfriend Has a Tough Time After New Decision

Just a couple of days ago, Warren Sapp and his girlfriend, Deniese, sat down for date night. It was a flex of good taste and good vibes. She proudly flashed a 2003 bottle of wine in her Instagram. By the time the night wrapped, they had cracked open another bottle of Sauvignon from 2021. “2 bottles was needed!” she joked. She’s a wine enthusiast but she’s more than a sit still, look pretty, and sip wine kind of girl. She is the kind of lady who does everything.

Warren Sapp’s girlfriend is an adventure lover, as you might call her. Deniese described herself as a world traveler that landed her on the wild mountain on September 9. Posting snapshots of Rocky trials and sweaty smiles, she captioned it with brutal honesty. “Consider us ‘Professional explorers’ now. We went almost 6 miles today. I died twice but I made it to the end. Another fantastic hike with my girls!” she wrote. She never gives up! And that adventure, grit, and the ability to laugh at herself while pushing through makes her endearing. But of course, this isn’t just some casual hobby.

Deniese treats the outdoors like her personal playing field, the same way Warren Sapp treated the trenches on Sundays. Scroll her Instagram and you’ll find the receipts. Underwater dives, hikes in hidden corners of the world, and enough scenic backdrops to make adventurers jealous. She’s a force of nature who lives up to her self-proclaimed label of “professional explorer.” And if you think her lifestyle is all about self-discovery, you’ll see it runs deep into supporting her Hall of Fame beau.

Warren Sapp, who’s had more than his fair share of messy headlines in past relationships, seems to have finally found stability with Deniese. She’s been by his side since at least 2017, proudly calling him “Bae” on social media, even when she’s roasting him for sneaking her wine. The two celebrated her 43rd birthday together, and she’s just as quick to show up on game days as she is on mountain trails. She was there in the stands when Colorado smoked Delaware 31-7 on September 7, cheering alongside her crew like it was her own Super Bowl. But while Deniese keeps Sapp grounded and celebrated, another Sapp is busy carving her own headline.

Warren Sapp’s daughter Cede is making headlines

Social media lit up thanks to Mercedes Sapp, daughter of Warren Sapp, after the University of South Florida Bulls stunned the Florida Gators in an upset for the ages. She has been the Student-Athlete Enhancement Coordinator at USF since 2022. In a wild September 6 finish, USF kicker Nico Gramatica drilled a 20-yard field goal as time expired to secure an 18-16 victory. The Bulls, 18.5-point underdogs, had never beaten the Gators before. This was also their first road win over a ranked opponent in 14 years. For USF fans, it was history. And no one celebrated harder than Cede Sapp, who wasn’t just watching as a fan but as part of the program.

As The Swamp descended into chaos, Mercedes posted a video of the crowd eruption with the caption “chaos in the swamp.” Another clip of the final seconds, she labeled “Insanityyyy!” She even went bold with her postgame declaration, “The Swamp is bull territory.” That’s the kind of fire you expect from someone raised in Warren Sapp’s household. Florida didn’t do itself any favors either. Two boneheaded penalties on the final drive, pass interference and an unsportsmanlike conduct call for spitting, gifted USF prime field position. It was the story of the Gators’ night, as they racked up 11 penalties for 103 yards. Discipline lost the game, but USF’s grit sealed it.

For Warren Sapp, this month wasn’t just about wine bottles and long hikes with Deniese. It was about watching his daughter and his girlfriend show the world they can thrive under pressure, too.