Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman case took a hit when Ohio State lost back-to-back games to USC and Oregon. The receiver kept producing, but the Buckeyes lost twice, and the legendary Michigan receiver Desmond Howard questioned whether Smith had actually decided a major game.

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Urban Meyer has heard enough. In the latest edition of The Triple Option podcast, the former Ohio State head coach backed Smith emphatically, while admitting those two defeats left a sour taste.

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“He’s going to win it. What are we kidding ourselves about?” Meyer asserted. “But the bad taste was the USC and the Oregon, the way the team looked. Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah, he could. Desmond Howard saying that, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games.’ I don’t agree with that.”

Meyer was responding to Howard’s claim that Smith hasn’t made plays in big games. He acknowledged that the USC and Oregon losses hurt the team’s image, but he rejected Howard’s assessment, arguing that Smith did everything he could to help Ohio State win those games.

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Ohio State came up short in both games, with the loss to Oregon standing out for all the wrong reasons. Smith, however, continued to produce. Meyer does not think the team’s poor results should count against a player who has done his job.

Howard raised the issue during his November 13 appearance on ESPN’s First Take. The former Michigan wide receiver questioned whether Smith had done enough to swing a big game in either of the last two seasons.

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“When in the last two seasons has Jeremiah Smith been the difference in big games?” Howard asked. He acknowledged Smith’s talent and numbers but wanted to see him deliver a defining moment against top competition.

Robert Griffin III pushed back a day later while working Ohio State’s game against Northwestern for FOX. He pointed to Smith’s performances in several big matchups and suggested Howard’s view of the receiver had more to do with the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry than what Smith had done on the field.

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“Brother Desmond, I didn’t challenge your opinion. I destroyed it,” Griffin wrote on X. “The problem is you are never being honest. Not honest when it comes to Jeremiah Smith, and don’t you think we forgot about CJ Stroud?”

Howard responded that he was making a football argument, not discrediting Smith because of the school he plays for. The exchange continued on social media, with Griffin returning to the subject on November 15.

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The USC and Oregon losses tell only part of the story.

Ohio State’s two-game losing streak was damaging. The Buckeyes lost 30-18 at USC on October 31, then fell 41-28 to Oregon at home on November 7. The Oregon defeat was especially frustrating because Ohio State had taken a 14-0 lead before allowing the Ducks to score 38 unanswered points.

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Smith still finished with 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown against USC. A week later, he caught seven passes for 133 yards and another score against Oregon.

Those are not performances that suggest he disappeared when the competition got tougher. That said, the Oregon game exposed the frustration around the team. Smith went nearly two full quarters without a target before finally getting involved again.

Cameras caught him shouting toward the sideline during the loss, prompting criticism from some observers. Meyer had already defended the receiver’s character after that incident.

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Meyer described Smith as a model teammate and hard worker, but said he would speak with Smith about how the moment looked on camera. Meyer made his Heisman prediction with two regular-season games still to play.

Ohio State travels to Nebraska before closing its regular season against Michigan. Both games carry weight for the Buckeyes, but the rivalry matchup will draw particular attention given Howard’s connection to the Wolverines.

Smith’s best response will come on the field, not on social media. He has to keep putting up numbers, while Ohio State must take care of its remaining games.

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Voters may be choosing an individual winner, but a team’s results still matter in the Heisman race. This is especially true for a receiver, who already has a harder time gaining ground on quarterbacks.