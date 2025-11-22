‘I Don’t Buy It’: Bill Belichick’s Public Support for Jordan Hudson’s Cheerleading Gets Strong Reaction From Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy has become something of an unofficial spokesperson for Jordan Hudson over the past few months. And this past Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff, the Barstool Sports founder found himself defending her yet again. This time, though, the question wasn’t about age gaps or awkward interviews. It was about whether there’s an appropriate age to stop competing in recreational sports, specifically adult cheerleading.

“All right. So this is a shot at Jordan, and I’m defending her because everyone’s saying her cheerleading, she’s too old, Belichick shouldn’t be watching,” he said. “I played baseball after I graduated. People play men’s league hockey. People play all sorts of sports. These are athletes behind me right here,” Portnoy said, gesturing to the Cincinnati cheerleaders who were behind him.

“These are athletes. If they want to play cheer after you graduate, you should be able to do it. There’s no age to all. It’s all a mindset.” When pressed further about Belichick showing up to watch Hudson compete, Portnoy didn’t back down: “So what? Love is dead? You can’t support your significant other? I don’t buy it”.

The whole thing came up during the “#AskDave” segment on Big Noon Kickoff. He later doubled down on Twitter, reposting the clip with the caption, “I didn’t know it was a crime to want to support your significant other.” The controversy Dave Portnoy was addressing stems from Belichick’s appearance at a cheerleading competition in Raleigh, North Carolina, last weekend.

Belichick was spotted watching Hudson perform with Code Black, her co-ed adult cheerleading team. The 73-year-old UNC head coach showed up the day after the Tar Heels dropped a brutal 28-12 loss to Wake Forest, leaving North Carolina at 4-6 on the season. Photos of Belichick standing off to the side in a gray hoodie, looking less than thrilled while Hudson competed, went viral almost immediately.

Hudson’s not some casual recreational cheerleader, though. This is part of what makes the criticism seem unfair to Portnoy and others defending her. She was an NCAA cheerleading champion at Bridgewater State University. And she continues to compete with Code Black, a team that has won three world championships in the adult cheer circuit.

But Portnoy defending Hudson is a fascinating turnaround. This could all point to a DM that the Barstool Sports founder received. This was after he tweeted criticizing Belichick’s coaching performance at UNC after a 28-12 loss to Wake Forest. Portnoy wrote that the Tar Heels HC should retire and that did sit well with Jordan Hudson.

“I got a thumbs down from her. I got a DM, just a thumbs down,” Portnoy revealed during Wednesday’s installment of the “Barstool Pick Em” podcast. But there have been previous instances where Dave has changed his stance about Belichick and his love life.

The Dave Portnoy protection racket

Portnoy’s been walking a tightrope when it comes to Hudson. And it’s hard to tell whether he’s genuinely trying to be a good friend or if he’s just terrified of what might happen if he says the wrong thing. An #AskDave question came up a few weeks back that said, “Does Belichick’s girlfriend leave him for Scott Frost after UCF smokes UNC?” Portnoy didn’t hesitate to smash it to the ground.

“I’ll say this loud and clear. I’m friends with Jordon, I’m afraid of Jordon, and I will not talk any junk about Jordon.” He then doubled down with, “She’s with Bill for life; it’s true love.” But interestingly, back in May on The Unnamed Show, Dave Portnoy told a completely different story about Hudson.

“Am I afraid of her? No. Am I going to sit here and get out and say she’s the craziest person I have ever seen? No. Because I don’t want it to be awkward when I’m carrying my watermelon from Shop&Stop, and I bump into her,” he said. Either Portnoy is genuinely friends with Hudson, or he is just smartly avoiding becoming her next target. It’s anyone’s guess. But one thing’s certain. This isn’t the same guy who built his entire brand on saying whatever the hell he wanted without consequences.​​