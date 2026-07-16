“I Don’t Have a Contract”: Brian Kelly Makes Career Plans Very Clear After Confirming Current CBS Status

Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly will be without a coaching job in 2026. However, he will not have any form of idleness during the season, as he plans to remain active in college football. His appearance on CBS Sports raised questions about his future in broadcasting, which he has now addressed.

“I did some work for CBS, I was on their studio,” Kelly said on July 14, in an interview with Matt and Pete on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “It’s something that we’re working toward, but I do not have a contract with CBS. So, they’ve asked me not to comment on this arrangement that we’re getting close to signing, because they want to release it. But I will say this, one of the goals here in my time, as Pete mentioned earlier, is I want to stay close to the game, and I don’t have a job in college football.

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“We had some issues with LSU relative to my contract, and I wasn’t released really from my contract until the cycle was already up in terms of coaching. But I wanted to coach; it was just too late. It was almost December before we had an opportunity. So, being in the booth or being in the studio or doing any of those things keeps me close to the game.”

Kelly is not accustomed to feeling jobless around this time of year. Since he became a head coach at Grand Valley State 35 years ago, he has not been without a college football head coaching job for one day before his LSU exit last October. Over the years, he has coached Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU. But now, he has to come to terms with his new reality.

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Regardless, the former LSU head coach has opened up about his desire to continue coaching a college football program, claiming he has “a lot more to give.” Notwithstanding, the complications of his contract with the LSU Tigers have kept him jobless. He signed a 10-year, $95 million deal in 2021, yet spent only four years with the program. This keeps his buyout at about $54 million, payable in monthly installments through 2031.

With a coaching role looking unlikely for now, Kelly may follow the path of other former college football coaches by taking up a media role. He worked as a studio analyst for CBS Sports Network for its NFL Draft coverage this spring. Furthermore, Front Office Sports reported that Kelly is expected to call games for CBS in 2026.

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Kelly has not had a bad time being jobless, however. He has spent the time focusing on his health and catching up with former players and coaches. He recently visited Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and plans to return to Grand Valley State, where he took his first head coaching job and won two Division II national championships. He also plans to make a stop at Notre Dame. In all, Kelly wants to stay in touch with the game, and he is doing just that, with or without coaching.