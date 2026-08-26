“I Don’t Know”: Curt Cignetti Weighs In on Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Future as Raiders QB Faces New Pressure

The NFL is not new to high draft picks who end up becoming draft busts. In the 2026 season, the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, has the chance to prove he is not one of them. With the news from the Las Vegas Raiders camp exposing Mendoza’s recent struggles, Cignetti has shared his thoughts on how he sees Mendoza handling his new challenge in the NFL.

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“Well, I think he’s got the tools, and mentally, he’s extremely smart, dedicated, committed, does everything he can to be the best he can be, a great teammate, and a great leader,” Cignetti said in an August 26 video on NFL on ESPN. “He’s a great competitor on the field. He’s got a quick arm; he’s got good arm strength, and he’s got good mobility. So, he’s got a body of work out there, and he’s going to be a really good pro.”

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“People ask me, ‘How do you think he’s going to do this year?” I said, “Well, I don’t know a whole lot about the Raiders, to be honest with you. You know, you’ve got to have protection. You’ve got to have guys that can separate. You’ve got to have a run game. You’ve got to be able to play defense and special teams. It all goes hand in hand. But he’s going to be a good pro if not this year, sometime soon.”

Even if the Heisman Trophy were awarded to players only for their mentality, Mendoza would have made an easy go of it. It was why he moved from a prospect that was initially ignored by Division I teams, who had to settle for Yale University, to the best player in the whole of college football in four years.

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While his mentality is up there, no one hits back-to-back 3,000+ passing yards in college football with an elite mentality. Over the course of his collegiate career, Mendoza has built the skill to match his mentality. Despite the news about his struggles in the NFL, the numbers prove that, beyond his smartness, tenacity, and leadership qualities, Mendoza is also a very intelligent player.

His stint in the NFL, especially during the fall practice, has revealed a major problem that Mendoza must address as soon as possible. Across two preseason games, the easy conclusion about Mendoza is that he struggles under pressure. He completed 18 of his 31 passes, was sacked twice, and threw one interception, leading to a very poor ranking among preseason quarterbacks. Out of 45 preseason quarterbacks, he is ranked 44th in EPA per attempt when pressured and 42nd in completion percentage.

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Regardless, Cignetti has no doubt about Mendoza’s mentality and abilities. A noteworthy remark is also that his performance could depend on those around him. The system in Indiana made it easy for Mendoza to thrive. He had elite protection, reliable backs, and efficient weapons who could make plays. Above all, Mendoza had a defense capable of making life hard for the opposing quarterback.

One downside of going No. 1 in the draft is that you’re going to a bad team or a team in transition. It feels like the Raiders are under a new head coach every year. Under Klint Kubiak, the team is taking another leap of faith. But they don’t have enough to challenge in a tough AFC West Division. That means Mendoza will likely start during the season. However, will he impress immediately? That will depend a lot on everyone around him, especially the O-line’s ability to give him a clean pocket.