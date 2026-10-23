“I Don’t Know”: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Makes Candid Admission on His Future After ‘Sidelined’ Claims

Paul Finebaum has spent years turning college football arguments into appointment listening. Now, with his ESPN contract approaching its end, the longtime SEC voice has a question of his own to answer: What comes after this season?

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Finebaum isn’t announcing an exit. He isn’t confirming a new deal, either. Instead, he admitted he has yet to decide what he wants from the next stage of his career, during an appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast, hosted by Brandon Contes.

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“I don’t know yet,” Finebaum said when asked if he wants to stay at ESPN. “At the end of January, I will probably start contemplating exactly what is next, but I would be foolish to tell you, Brandon, that anybody who was in the last year of a contract doesn’t think about it.”

His contract technically runs through July, he explained, though he expects to start weighing his options around the end of the college football season in January. He also made clear that he wants to keep doing a show of some kind.

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The uncertainty arrives at an awkward time. Finebaum used the same podcast appearance to revisit his absence from ESPN’s flagship programming in October 2025, when reports surfaced that the network had pulled him from several appearances after he discussed a possible run for the U.S. Senate.

Finebaum’s clash with ESPN dates back to September 2025, when he told Clay Travis of OutKick that he was weighing a Republican bid for the Alabama Senate seat occupied by Tommy Tuberville.

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The possible run carried extra weight because Finebaum was already a regular on ESPN’s biggest shows. Viewers knew him from Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, as well as SEC Nation. A move into politics would have put the network in a delicate position with one of its most recognizable college football voices.

On October 6, 2025, Travis reported that ESPN had canceled Finebaum’s appearances across the network. On3’s Pete Nakos also reported that Finebaum’s television presence had been reduced. However, ESPN vice president of communications Bill Hofheimer publicly rejected the claim, calling it false. Finebaum now says the timing spoke for itself.

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“I was told by people that somebody put the word out,” Finebaum said about his canceled appearances. “They deny that to this day, and I’m probably not helping my cause. I’m just telling the truth. I mean, there’s no way that on one of the bigger football weekends of the year, the guy who is always on at 7:15 on Sunday morning suddenly is told that we don’t need you today.”

Finebaum said he never had a direct conversation with ESPN management about the episode and relied on communication only through his agent. He believes the political discussion triggered the reduction in his appearances, while ESPN maintains he was never banned. The relationship was strained, but Finebaum says it has improved.

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Asked how he feels about ESPN now, Finebaum gave a less dramatic answer than his account of last year’s absence might suggest.

“I feel pretty good about it,” he said. He explained that one of his priorities at the end of last season was to keep doing his job, regardless of whether he was on friendly terms with management.

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His focus, he said, remains on going wherever ESPN asks him to go and making The Paul Finebaum Show as compelling as possible. That show has been central to his career.

Finebaum launched his radio network in 2001, moved to ESPN Radio in 2013, and became part of the SEC Network’s daily lineup when the channel launched in 2014.

The four-hour weekday program, with its mix of callers, coaches, and college football debate, made him one of the SEC’s most recognizable media figures. ESPN renewed his deal in August 2024.

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He was set to remain the host of his radio show and continue his work on SEC Nation and other ESPN broadcasts. The network did not disclose how much the new agreement was worth or provide its full terms.

For Finebaum now, one thing is simple: Politics is off the table, but a future outside ESPN isn’t.

He announced in December 2025 that he would not run for office. During the podcast, he said he had enjoyed the experience of being drawn into political discussions, but that the experience showed him a side of the process he did not want to join.

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Political advisers, he said, were telling him what he would need to say to win, including going after Disney, ESPN’s parent company.

“That’s something that I was not comfortable with,” Finebaum said of the pressure to follow their political script.

He now intends to continue working in media, though he has not settled on the format. Owning his own content is a possibility, but Finebaum did not announce plans to launch an independent operation.

He was equally careful not to promise that he would remain at ESPN.

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“These are always awkward situations that are probably best not discussed in the public airways,” he told Contes, before adding that he has never been one to shy away from a question.