“I Don’t Know”: Ex-Colorado QB Makes Stance Clear on Julian Lewis’ Future Under Deion Sanders

For all of Julian Lewis’s potential, his fit in Colorado’s new-look offense is now being questioned by one of the program’s own.. Last season, he was only named the starter in November to provide a “spark” for a “sinking season.” Although he tried his best and did not throw a single interception, he didn’t match expectations with a struggling O-line. This season, following Brennan Marion’s arrival as OC, an ex-CU QB still wonders whether Lewis is the perfect fit.

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“I think it’s a great plan for him and a great scheme for who he is as a player and who he is as an athlete,” said Bobby Pesavento during his Wednesday appearance on Zero 2 Sixty with Coach Matt McChesney and Bailey Price. “When we were in West Virginia and he made his first start, I thought he looked great. And I think he’s got all the tools in the world, so it’s not a doubt in my mind what he’s capable of and what he can do.”

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“It’s, can we surround him with the right guys, and can we be smart on how we call plays and how we scheme against defenses to make sure he’s, number one, healthy and he can play throughout the whole year? Number two, is he getting the ball in his hands quickly, making easy decisions? Like he’s still a young kid, right? Let’s not throw everything on his shoulders and ask him to do everything,” added Pesavento.

“On our roster, he’s that guy, but in the scheme of football, I don’t know if he’s that guy. That’s what I’m trying to say.”

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With Colorado’s new offensive scheme, the Go-Go offense, Lewis is considered a perfect fit because the system prioritizes elite distribution and high football IQ over raw rushing ability. The offense uses unusual formations, such as two RBs on the same side of the QB, to create defensive conflict. By utilizing a heavy two-back run game, the Go-Go takes the burden of constant “pro-style” dropbacks off the QB, allowing Lewis to benefit from cleaner pockets and more play-action opportunities.

Marion’s system values “valuing the ball” and requires a QB who can handle RPO and triple-option reads without making mistakes, and in his 2025 starts, Lewis showed exceptional poise by throwing zero interceptions. Despite playing behind an O-line missing both starting tackles against West Virginia, he threw for 299 yards and 2 TDs. And Deion Sanders’ new OC stated that Lewis is the “most gifted passer” he has ever coached.

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Yet, the 2001 Big 12 Champion Pesavento’s worries about Lewis’s future stem from the quality of weapons around the QB and his injury risk, especially with new portal additions and recruits in Colorado’s revamped QB room

This season, to support the young starter, the Buffs’ staff has rebuilt the offensive line and added weapons like transfers WR Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. We already got a glimpse of his chemistry with these weapons. In the Black and Gold game, Lewis went 6-of-11, with Pro Football Network calling one of his scoring strikes a “beautiful throw” that signaled strong chemistry with his new WRs.

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Concerns about Lewis’s durability and performance are amplified by his modest national profile. Should he get injured or fail to live up to expectations, Deion Sanders’ goal of building a title contender could be in jeopardy, especially since CBS Sports ranks Lewis as just the No. 49 Power Four QB, with ESPN placing him even lower at No. 62.

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However, some analysts project Lewis to exceed 3,500 total yards in 2026 if the rebuilt O-line can provide adequate protection.

Will Julian Lewis get the QB1 position?

Last season, before Julian Lewis took over, the Buffs were outscored 105–24 in a two-game stretch, leading to a mid-season QB carousel between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. This season, while Julian Lewis is the projected starter, Utah transfer Isaac Wilson has “applied pressure” throughout spring camp.

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The spring game did little to settle the quarterback debate, as Lewis’s 6-of-11 performance for 60 yards was statistically similar to transfer Isaac Wilson’s 6-of-12 for 65 yards, leaving the starting job for the Georgia Tech opener an open question.

Unlike 2025, which saw constant rotation between Salter and Staub, the 2026 room is described as having better “balance.” The staff intentionally built a room with “less heavy competition” to allow Lewis to focus on development as the primary face of the program. But Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter for this season.