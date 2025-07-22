“I Don’t Know The Kid”: Carson Beck Makes Stance on Cam Ward Very Clear After ACC Media Puts Him on Spot

Do a random Google search and pull up the Heisman odds, and you won’t find Carson Beck’s name anywhere, even in the top ten. In fact, the QB is not even touted to be a first-round pick now. Take, for example, ESPN’s Jordan Reid’s early chances of the 2026 NFL draft, where he puts LaNorris Sellers to be the first pick, but Beck’s name is nowhere in 32. So, does that make chances grim for the guy? To be honest, does all of this matter? For Carson Beck, the season is wide open, and the guy is embracing that fact on ACC Media Day.

Carson Beck appeared at the ACC Media Day and stood calmly as he tackled a barrage of questions ranging from the doubts raised about him to his injury. One such question was if the former Georgia QB could live up to his hype, considering Cam Ward set the bar quite high last year.“Do you feel any pressure following Cam Ward?” asked the reporter. Beck’s response? Pure conviction. With a ripe smile on his face, Beck bluntly said, “Not really,” and went on to provide his reasons.

“I don’t know the kid. What he was able to do is undeniable,” said Carson Beck about Cam Ward and laid out his past Georgia legacy in front of the media. “The last school I was at, I followed up to a two-time national champion, and so I really didn’t feel any pressure there. So, it’s just it’s a game, man. I played football my whole life. play quarterback since I was seven years old, and it’s something that I love to do,” declared Carson Beck.