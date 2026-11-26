Carter Smith stood in the cold Provo dark just after midnight, Spider-Man suit still half-zipped, when another student offered him $400 to give up his place in line. The 21-year-old freshman from Honey Creek, Iowa, was tired, freezing, and still not entirely sure what College GameDay even was. Four hundred dollars would cover most of a month’s rent. For a moment, he almost took it.

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Seven weeks into his return to campus after a two-year mission in Buenos Aires, Smith had no plans to become the face of Brigham Young University on national television. He and a friend had only worn the matching costumes, so they’d be easy to spot in the crowd. Hours later, after the original raffle winner couldn’t produce an ID, Smith’s number was called. The stakes had quietly climbed from the usual $1 million to $3 million thanks to Utah Jazz and Mammoth owner Ryan Smith and business partner Ryan Sweeney. One kick from 33 yards. Two million for him. One million to charity.

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His first attempt hooked wide right. The crowd groaned. Then Pat McAfee gave him a second chance. Smith took off his shoes, aimed higher and left, and sent the ball cleanly through the uprights. Students poured over the barriers and lifted him into the air. The celebration was instant. The pressure that followed was not.

“I thought my kick was just going to affect me,” Smith said later as reported by Nytimes, “but it almost seems like I had a reputation for the school.” Students approached him afterward with a simple message: “Thank you for not embarrassing us” on national television. “I felt like the whole world was on my shoulders,” he added.

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“I’m not the kind of guy who likes a lot of attention; I kind of tend to keep to myself,” Smith said. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt that much pressure in one moment.” After the kick, he was stopped constantly for photos, first at the stadium for the Notre Dame game and then across campus. Interview requests piled up from local stations to national morning shows. Financial advisers began reaching out.

The sudden shift from quiet missionary and freshman to the student who represented BYU in front of millions has left him navigating territory he never expected. “I don’t know who to go to or who to trust,” he said.

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“I’m a college student; the $400 bucks is a lot of money,” he said of the offer he nearly accepted that night. “That would pay most of my rent for a month. I have thought that if I have to take another semester to retake some classes, it’s no longer stressing me out,” he said. “You’ve got to work hard and then play hard.”

“I tried to be polite and take pictures with everybody, because I didn’t want to disappoint anybody,” Smith said of the immediate aftermath. “But it was a lot for me.”

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The contest itself has become one of College GameDay’s most watched segments since McAfee introduced it. The standard prize sits at $1 million with a Home Depot match. In Provo, the local boost from Ryan Smith, a BYU alum, and Sweeney pushed it to a record level.

McAfee later noted the second-chance element with a light reference to the Book of Mormon. Smith, whose mission ended exactly one year earlier on October 17, has spoken about saying a prayer before the kick and feeling the sequence of events carried a sense of timing, he did not fully understand at the moment.