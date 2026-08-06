“I Don’t Need…”: Jon Sumrall Sends Strong Message About What He Inherited From Billy Napier

The first time Jon Sumrall stepped into Florida’s weight room, one thing caught his eye straight away – the turf. Right there in the middle of the room. He couldn’t figure out why it was there. To him, it said plenty about where the program had been. Florida was coming off a 4-8 season under Billy Napier, and the film wasn’t pretty. Too many Saturdays ended with the Gators getting shoved around up front. So, before talking about schemes or playbooks, Sumrall wanted to change the foundation.

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“The first time I walked in there, I didn’t love some of the layout,” Jon Sumrall said via The Next Round. “I’m not trying to take shots, but there’s a big patch of turf in the weight room. We have 120 yards of turf right outside. I don’t need turf in a weight room. We need weights in a weight room.”

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He even compared the turf to “a little patch of hair” that someone refuses to shave off, joking that if it serves no purpose, there’s no point hanging on to it. The line drew laughs, but the point landed. Every inch of the room, in Jon Sumrall’s view, should help build stronger football players.

After spring ball, Sumrall got the green light to change the room. The turf was ripped out. Rubber flooring went in. More space for lifting, less space for show. The old half racks were replaced with full-cage Sorinex racks because Rusty Whitt felt the previous setup wasn’t the safest way to train.

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“It wasn’t just about getting new stuff for new stuff’s sake,” Whitt explained. “We wanted to match my philosophy with our equipment.”

Jon Sumrall didn’t have to guess if this would work. He and Whitt already did it at Troy with the same Sorinex setup. They’ve always believed the game gets easier when your players are stronger. They recover better, move better, and they don’t wear down as quickly once the SEC schedule starts piling up. A few months in, the numbers say something has actually changed.

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From May through July, Florida recorded a combined improvement of nearly 14,000 pounds across four major lifts. Power clean, back squat, bench press, and deadlift. The team’s average power clean climbed from 276 to 298 pounds. Average back squat increased from 376 to 430 pounds. Bench press rose from 290 to 311 pounds, while average deadlift improved from 435 to 469 pounds. Those gains came in only a few months under Jon Sumrall and Rusty Whitt.

“The growth has been real,” the first-year head coach said. “It’s as impressive as what I’ve seen any group do over this length of period we’ve just had.”

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For Jon Sumrall, the renovation wasn’t really about flooring or racks. It was about sending a message.

“When our administration allowed us to do that in the weight room, it sent a real clear message to everybody in the building,” he said. “Being really strong and tough in this weight room matters. And so our players follow that lead and the coaches have done a good job, and it’s made a huge change within our team.”

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The construction work may be finished. But as Jon Sumrall made one thing clear, the rebuilding process isn’t.