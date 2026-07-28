“I Don’t Want to…”: Brian Kelly Makes Career Intentions Public Amid Unclear CBS Future

CBS Sports has a new face in its college football coverage. Brian Kelly is joining the network this fall, splitting time between the broadcast booth and Inside College Football. It’s a whole new world for someone who has spent more than four decades coaching, but the 64-year-old says he isn’t looking at this as a one-year stop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s nervousness, obviously, because I’ve never done this before,” Brian Kelly began when asked during his CBS Sports appearance what excited him most about a season away from coaching. “But what really attracted me to this opportunity, especially with CBS, was the culture of the people. When I got a chance to do some work for the first time, the way it just felt right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Kelly compared the culture to his former football programs that had a talented roster, great trust, and great camaraderie. Then came the line that caught everyone’s attention. “So I come in out of the transfer portal, I’m looking to stay,” he said. “I don’t want to jump back into the transfer portal after one year. But I think it was really the culture and the people. And it’s a stacked roster. I’m coming in as the new guy, and I’m gonna do a lot of leaning on the support that’s there at CBS.”

Kelly is not treating the booth like a retirement seat. He sounds like a coach on pause, not a man closing the door. That is why this CBS job feels less like an ending and more like a holding pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Brian Kelly

That is what makes this CBS move matter. Kelly did not leave LSU by choice, and the coaching market had already settled by the time his next move became clear. For now, television is his way of staying in football while he waits to see what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks before CBS made everything official, Brian Kelly admitted on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast that coaching was still his first choice. It just never became a realistic option after leaving LSU.

“I do not have a contract with CBS,” he said earlier this month. “So, they’ve asked me not to comment on this arrangement… But I will say this, one of the goals here in my time… I want to stay close to the game, and I don’t have a job in college football. We had some issues with LSU relative to my contract. I wasn’t released from my contract until the cycle was already up in terms of coaching. But I wanted to coach; it was just too late.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than spend a season away from football completely, Brian Kelly viewed television as the closest thing to staying inside the sport.

“Being in the booth, or being in the studio, or doing any of those things keeps me close to the game,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS clearly liked what it saw when Brian Kelly worked NFL Draft coverage earlier this year. That audition has now turned into a larger role. His first assignment comes in Week 0 when Jacksonville State visits North Dakota State in Fargo. He is also scheduled to work Texas Tech at Oregon State in Week 2 and BYU at Colorado State the following week, while appearing every Tuesday on Inside College Football.

Whether the CBS role stretches beyond one season remains unknown. Brian Kelly left himself room for another coaching opportunity if the right one appears. But for now, his focus is on staying connected to the game.