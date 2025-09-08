‘I Freaking Lost It’: Matt Rhule Makes Nebraska Locker Room Confession After New Quarterback Stance

The Nebraska-Akron game on September 6, 2025, was a classic case where the Huskers dominated on every front. Nebraska rolled to a blowout 68-0 win, piling up 728 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was sharp, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Emmett Johnson bulldozed for 140 yards and found the end zone twice. The defense was just as fierce, shutting down Akron with only 175 yards allowed and forcing 13 punts. But here’s the kicker: despite all that domination, Akron managed one thing in the second quarter that flipped a switch in Nebraska’s locker room.

And that didn’t just flip the switch in the locker room; it literally made Matt Rhule roll over the ground. Late in that quarter, Akron put together a strong drive deep into Nebraska territory. They came up empty when the kick hit the upright, but that drive alone pissed Rhule off. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule with some insight into his message at halftime Saturday after Akron put together a drive late in the second quarter, Nebraska insider Mitch Sherman writes on X. The Huskers led 33-0 en route to a 68-0 win. And Rhule’s reaction actually showed the intensity of that drive. “I went after them at halftime,” Matt Rhule said. “I freaking lost it. Was pissed.”

Alright, let’s get it. It occurred in the second quarter, when Nebraska had a commanding 33-0 lead. Nebraska’s defense had Akron locked down. They limited them to just 58 total yards by halftime, including some nice plays but nothing threatening. Then Akron, against the odds, put together a noteworthy drive that pushed them deep into Huskers’ territory. The Zips showed some fight, capitalizing on a 15-yard penalty against Nebraska that wiped out a crucial sack by Dasan McCullough. That penalty gave Akron a fresh set of downs at a better field position. And it was enough to spark some life.

The drive didn’t end in points, though. The attempt clanked off an upright, missing what could have been their first score. But that effort was tedious. And then during the break, Matt Rhule cleared out that it wasn’t about you already winning it, it was about holding the right attitude until that final whistle blows. “I want us to be a football place,” he said. “Football teams, you put away the teams you’re supposed to put away. You don’t let them have life.” Rhule further added, “You play these teams, they want to come here; they want to play here. They’re supposed to never want to play here again. That’s what I was pleased about in the second half, that we didn’t let up. We went down and we scored again, scored again, scored again.”

After the pep talk, the environment looked fine, Lincoln. The offense kept the momentum flowing as Kwinten Ives and Mekhi Nelson broke out for their first career rushing touchdowns, with the help of a new QB. Defensively, the Blackshirts were relentless. The unit recorded its first shutout since 2009, with an incredible 40 different Huskers chiming in for tackles, never letting Akron gain any traction or hope.

Nebraska’s QB depth gets a boost

After sending a fiery halftime message to double down on effort and keep the pressure relentless, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule surely found some relief and confidence watching freshman quarterback TJ Lateef step onto the field. “He just didn’t look like a freshman to me,” Rhule said. Lateef came in and shook off any nerves by completing 6-of-7 passes for 128 yards and added some serious juice on the ground, rushing twice for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Right from his first drive, he pulled the offense into gear, connecting pinpoint short passes that moved Nebraska confidently into Akron territory. His calm composure and sharp decision-making helped set up a 28-yard touchdown run by Kwinten Ives. Then on his next drive, he flexed his athleticism with a slick nine-yard run, juking defenders left and right before setting up Mekhi Nelson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Coach Matt Rhule expected it, but still came away impressed. In high school, as a senior, Lateef threw for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes. He also chipped in 292 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Now at Lincoln, the freshman grinded through spring struggles and tough fall camp battles to earn the backup QB job over a veteran.

Nebraska’s resounding victory over Akron showcased a team fueled by intensity and focus, driven by Matt Rhule’s fiery halftime message. Freshman QB TJ Lateef’s impressive debut added depth and confidence to the offense. The Huskers now look poised to build on this momentum as they face tougher challenges ahead.