“I Get a Lil Teary-Eyed”: Jim Harbaugh’s Daughter Shares Emotional Michigan Championship Memory

Michigan’s 2023 national championship ended the program’s long drought. For head coach Jim Harbaugh, the victory was a redemption after eight long years of waiting in Ann Arbor. The entire season was challenging for the Wolverines, making the national championship even more special for Coach Harbaugh and his family. His daughter, Grace Harbaugh, remembers that day vividly. But one specific memory still brings tears to her eyes.

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“I remember we were all sitting together, and my grandparents were sitting right behind me during the game, and I could feel their stress like it was just radiating off of them, not just for that game but honestly for months, and it’s been for years since I was a little kid,” Grace said during her appearance on Hail to her on June 10.

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“I think just feeling the stress and then you could feel the relief when we won, and just how happy they are for my dad, for the family. So that moment was incredible. I still look back at photos and videos, and I get a little teary-eyed too, just because it’s truly like a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

On paper, the Wolverines had a perfect season in 2023. The team went undefeated (15-0), won the Big Ten championship, and eventually won the national championship by beating Washington. However, even as the season began, Harbaugh was absent from the sidelines, serving a 3-game suspension for recruiting violations.

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Things worsened when the Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing scandal came to light. The Big Ten imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh, forcing him to miss crucial games against Penn State and Ohio State. But rather than crumbling, the team used the scandal as a rallying cry. And that made the national championship even sweeter. Although the rivals still put an asterisk around it due to the scandal.

For the Harbaugh family, the moment called for a double celebration since both father and son won the national championship. Jack Harbaugh, the legendary coach, was an assistant coach under his son during that season. Throughout the ordeal, one of Harbaugh’s biggest supporters was his daughter; while he received a lot of backlash, Grace always stood up in his defense.

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“Oftentimes I think we have an idea of who people are, before we even know them or understand things fully,” she said. “People know my dad to be incredibly headstrong, stubborn and unapologetically himself. They’re not wrong.”

“But what people also don’t know is that he refers to his players as his own kids,” she added. “That he loves Michigan football more than anything in this world. And that in my 23 years of life, I’ve not once heard him complain; not when things get hard, not when I know he’s exhausted from pulling 18-hour days. And especially not when due process has failed.”

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Grace, being an athlete herself at Michigan, understood the gravity of the situation. Coach Harbaugh left Michigan after that season and now coaches the Chargers in the pros.

What is Grace Harbaugh doing now?

Grace Harbaugh has carved a path of her own. She is working as an Associate in Player Relations & Special Programs for the PGA TOUR. The daughter of the former HC of Michigan is the 3rd of 5 children Harbaugh has. Grace was also a student-athlete at Michigan.

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Harbaugh, being the cool dad, pressured none of his kids to enter sports, but for Grace, it was in her blood to be a sports person. Grace had a keen interest in swimming, and by the age of 14, she fell in love with water polo. Later, she became part of the University of Michigan women’s water polo team.

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Grace has usually kept a low profile and is building her own identity one step at a time. At the beginning of her career, she worked as a social media intern at Fangirl Sports Network. She also worked as a marketing and brand partnerships trainee at United Talent Agency.