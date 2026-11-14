“I Go to School Here”: Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Heartbroken by Cruel Treatment She Faced From Ole Miss Fans During LSU Game

Lane Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss has clearly left emotions running high, but the fallout seems to have extended beyond the football field. Landry Kiffin, who is still a Rebel’s student, found the transition a bit more challenging than her father. However, she saw a much uglier side of these emotions during the LSU and Ole Miss game, which nothing could have prepared her for.

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“So, I’m still a student at Miss, and I still go there, and I kind of travel back and forth between Oxford and here,” Landry said on Sports Illustrated on November 14. “I would say the transition has been a little bit rough. Um, I didn’t really realize it until we went to the Ole Miss LSU game, and the fans—the stuff they were screaming at me, my mom, and my aunt—like, we were just running up. I have never heard anything like it. And I was like, “Oh my gosh. I go to school here.”

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Kiffin left Ole Miss abruptly after helping them reach the CFP in 2025. He signed a seven-year, $91 million deal to leave Ole Miss and coach LSU. Kiffin knew that returning to Oxford wearing LSU’s colors and carrying the title of the Tigers’ head coach would never be a warm homecoming.

He was prepared to face the wrath of the fans, and so were Oxford’s local authorities. But in all this chaos, Landry never thought that she would become the prime target of the hate from her fellow schoolmates.

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Some students hung large, handwritten banners from balconies around Oxford with vile comments to welcome the Kiffin family. These banners made vulgar and graphic allegations about Landry, falsely linking her romantically to former Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV. She was terribly disturbed by the hostility she experienced, so she even made a public video to clear her name of these allegations and to remind people that she is also just a human being.

However, her game-day experience was much worse than seeing banners hanging everywhere. Landry and her mother, Layla Kiffin, made their way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, packed with 70,033 fans waiting to taunt her. While they were trying to reach their designated box to watch the game, due to an issue, they had to walk upward from the stands. Grown men cursed at her and verbally abused her, which even left Layla scared for her daughter.

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“You see everything on social media, but that’s just people on burner accounts and everything,” Landry said in the same interview. “But to actually hear it in person, I was like, ‘My gosh, I can’t ever imagine saying this to someone just because their dad took a new job.” So, I mean, it is awesome how into it people are, but at the same time, it can kind of backfire.

The atmosphere at Oxford was no less than a movie scene, as they had to deploy around 65–70 officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol to maintain safety. People had hired airplanes to carry a banner that read “Coach Lame S*cks” before the kickoff. There was a deafening wave of boos and curses targeted at Kiffin, and what broke his heart was having his family there to go through it with him.