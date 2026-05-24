“I Got $11 in My Account”: Deion Sanders’ Eldest Son Opens Up on Financial Hardship and Father’s Harsh Response

People see Deion Sanders as loud, flashy, and larger than life. The sunglasses. The chains. The confidence. “Coach Prime” almost feels like a character at times. But behind all that, there is another side of him that his children often talk about. The father who pushed discipline harder than fame. The dad who never wanted his kids to become spoiled just because their last name was Sanders.

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“My dad, my dad is a real live man; he’s a legit man. So he raises kids to be men, which is actually rare these days. If you don’t have any money? Go. Do something about it. Why are you even telling me? You’re a man,” Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Jr., said yesterday in an interview.

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“So it’s not, ‘I can’t pay rent this month.’ Well, go do something about it? He’s not the handout guy. It’s worse when everyone thinks you have money because your name is Sanders. I got like $11 in my account, and one of my accounts is in the negative.”

Unlike Shedeur and Shilo, Deion Jr. never became a football star. Injuries slowed his playing career years ago. For some families, that situation could easily create distance or disappointment. However, if Deion Sanders hadn’t pushed his son to be his “own man,” he would never have started his “Well of Media” YouTube channel, which now has 654K subscribers, along with other social media ventures.

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Well Off Media became a massive part of Colorado’s popularity during the Coach Prime era. Fans connected with the access, humor, and personality Deion Jr. brought to the videos. He was not pretending to be someone else either. He leaned fully into his role. And maybe that is the biggest sign Deion Sanders succeeded in keeping his sons grounded. Deion taught his sons how to carry pressure without looking afraid of it.

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“Junior is the calm [one]. The older one to look out for the younger brothers,” Deion Sanders told RGIII in August 2024. “The MVP is Junior, because he keeps it together. He keeps them together. He’s always selfless and gives them unconditional love to try to make sure they shine at all times. The unity that they have and seeing that as a father is unbelievable.”

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That ‘selfless’ personality was visible during the Colorado Buffaloes 2024 season, when cameras followed Shedeur and Shilo. Instead of wanting the same spotlight, the 30-year-old was the reason behind those viral moments on the field, in the locker room, and on campus. Fans no longer just watched Colorado games. They also watched the family dynamic.

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But even with all the attention, Coach Prime still tried to keep his sons grounded. Back in March 2025, Coach Prime became emotional while talking about no longer coaching Shedeur and Shilo after their Colorado careers ended. He reflected on watching them grow from little kids wearing uniforms to NFL players preparing for the next stage of life. But it wasn’t an isolated instance; that’s how Deion Sanders has always raised his sons.

Deion Jr. has witnessed everything in the last two years. From Shedeur becoming one of the most discussed QBs in America to his draft slide, to the media’s obsession with the Sanders family, to Deion Sanders’ health battles. Yet he has stood strong, waded through every obstacle, and been with his family every moment.

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Deion Sanders Jr stayed by his father’s side

When Deion Sanders faced recent health concerns and stayed away from Colorado for a period in 2025, Deion Jr. updated fans through livestreams and YouTube videos while protecting his father’s privacy. That balancing act says a lot about their relationship. And Deion Sanders clearly values loyalty inside the family above almost everything else. We often saw it in how his children remain close to him, even as adults with their own careers and attention.

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“Much love to my son Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place,” Deion Sanders said after his cancer recovery last year. “He’s been with me here, in Texas, and everywhere, and I’ve seen his handsome face.”

While Deion Jr. never left Coach Prime’s side, he also rallied the family behind. During Coach Prime’s recovery period in Texas, several of his kids stayed by his side constantly. Videos from Well Off Media showed them joking together, working out together, and checking on him daily. The interesting part is that Deion keeps mixing tough love with humor. One minute, he is giving life lessons. The next minute, the family is roasting him about his missing toes after surgeries. That dynamic keeps things human.