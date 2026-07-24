“I Got to Figure It Out”: Deion Sanders Plans Massive Upgrade at New $5.95M Home for Son Shedeur

Coach Prime has a busy year ahead. With the college season approaching, he is focused on his team on the field, but he also has a major real estate project in mind. After acquiring a big plot, Deion Sanders is planning massive upgrades for the luxury property tied to his son, Shedeur Sanders.

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“I want to turf this area as well. I’ve got to figure out how I’m going to level this so Shedeur can get some work in this field,” the Colorado head coach said in a tour video showcasing the estate on an episode of Well Off Media on July 24. That’s not all; Coach Prime has many plans for the property.

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“I got to figure it out. We have to make sure nobody can see in, and nobody can get close. I’m going to put a little cupboard workout area too, with weights and all that. I want to put a little seating area over here. Want to put one of those cabanas over here as well.”

Deion Sanders was the unmasked buyer behind the $5.95 million beachfront estate located at 9 Shoys in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The purchase was hidden behind a domestic shield, Nine Shoys LLC. It is a massive property that was known as “Copa Caneel.” It is a contemporary luxury build with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, spanning 10,500 total square feet. The plot’s best part is its isolated beachfront location, which completely shields it from media and paps.

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Primarily, Coach Prime wanted to ensure his son’s safety. His primary focus was on implementing a strict perimeter around the estate to ensure the family had the utmost privacy. As a father, Coach Sanders had a scare concerning Shedeur during his highly publicized NFL debut with the Browns. In November 2025, intruders entered his Ohio residence for a burglary. It was a well-planned heist, as the burglars entered when Shedeur was away.

At the time, the QB was playing at Huntington Bank Field; home surveillance footage captured three masked suspects walking out of a nearby tree line. The suspects spent exactly 12 minutes inside the residence. They completely trashed his bedroom and nightstand. They took three full bags of stuff, which later amounted to $200,000 worth.

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Shedeur remained completely unfazed by the incident. “In life, there’s always going to be adversity. I’m in a mental space now to where there’s not too much that can faze me, honestly. And none of my jewelry got taken anyway, so it’s just caught slipping. It happens,” he told the media.

While the police arrested the suspects, the incident left Coach Prime with deep safety concerns for his son. The Sanders family believed that Shedeur’s historic Prime Equity branding wealth made him a direct target. As everything he does is always in the media, Sanders has taken extra caution this time.

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But he also wants Shedeur to practice while he’s at the new property. Coach Prime physically measured the length of the property to see whether it could be converted into a space where the QB could get some work done.