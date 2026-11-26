For most college football players, the dream is to take their talents to the NFL after graduation. But Trent Pearman is already preparing for a very different future. As his time with the Tigers approaches its end, the quarterback is already looking beyond the field and considering what life after football might hold. His unexpected career outlook comes just as Dabo Swinney’s squad prepares for one of its biggest games of the season against South Carolina.

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“I don’t know. I’ll be in school in the spring, but then I got to find a job,” Pearman said at the conference on November 26. “So, if anybody’s willing to hire me, we’ll make some phone calls. I’ve kind of missed the interview process these last couple weeks. A lot of people are interviewing for jobs. I’ll do this in the spring and find a job. The NFL is not probably in my playbook, and I’m aware of that. But we’ll find a job, finish school, and long live the Tigers.”

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Pearman took over the starting QB job after both Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina were ruled out because of their injuries. He took the field against Duke as many cheered for him to struggle in this game. Despite this, the fifth-year senior recorded 164 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, and a touchdown. Clemson eventually secured the win.

Pearman grew up in Clemson, close to the university and its football program. Getting the opportunity to start in a primetime game for his hometown team was already special. Winning made the moment even more meaningful. Pearman’s father, Danny, works as Clemson’s Director of Football Scouting and previously coached at the university. His father is a close friend of Swinney, and he also attended Daniel High School, where he played alongside Swinney’s youngest son, Clay.

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“I lived a dream today,” Pearman said after the win against Duke. “A little 5-year-old, Trent, with an orange tiger paw on his cheek, is jumping up and down in the stands, screaming for me, and that is such a cool experience and a cool moment.”

Being a Clemson native, he understands how emotionally invested Clemson supporters are and how frustrating the team’s recent struggles have been. Now that he’s a player, he is experiencing that pressure from the other side. This might be the last game of his football career, and he might not know what the future holds for him, but right now the only thing on his mind is the rivalry game.

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“I don’t know exactly. I’ll figure all that out in the spring,” Pearman added. “But my full focus right now is this week, the Tigers, and finding a way to get a win this week. That’s where my full focus is. We’ll figure all that out in a couple of months. I can work a nine-to-five the rest of my life. This week is all about Clemson, South Carolina.”

After Clemson lost to Georgia Tech, the program faced a lot of criticism over their poor performances. What Clemson needed was a fresh start, and giving Pearman a full week of practice with the first-team offense turned out to be the right move. Clemson’s rivalry game against the Gamecocks would end their regular season with their CFP hopes already out the window. Clemson will enter the Saturday game with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in ACC play. They are already on their third-string quarterback, so it will be a tough game, but Swinney is ready.