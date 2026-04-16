“I Had Nothing Left”: Ex-South Carolina WR Reveals Rock-Bottom Moment Before WWE Changed His Life

While football has changed many lives for the better, for former South Carolina WR Matrick Belton, the turning point came when he moved toward a career in WWE. But before finding stardom in pro wrestling, he faced significant financial struggles after his football career ended, and the ex-Gamecock spoke openly about that crisis.

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“I had nothing left,” said Belton this week, recalling the lowest point of his journey when he had exactly $0.14 in his bank account.

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After receiving a check for his work as a background character on the TV show All American and immediately paying his rent and bills, he was left with just $0.14. That moment prompted him to change his life and pursue wrestling. In 2018, after he was released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamp, he struggled to identify a path forward. He worked various jobs, including as a teacher and a fitness trainer, while trying to break into the entertainment and sports worlds.

His fortunes changed after receiving an unexpected email from WWE inviting him to a tryout, which he initially thought was fake because he had no prior background in the industry. But ultimately, it helped Belton transition to pro wrestling under the name Trick Williams. With that name, his current status as a two-time NXT Champion and a main roster star on SmackDown is a stark contrast to the time he spent after his collegiate success.

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Belton’s WR journey began with a standout career at Keenan High School and culminated in becoming a key walk-on at South Carolina. He was a two-sport star in basketball and football in high school. As a senior, he earned All-State honors, recording 1,157 receiving yards. Despite that, he received only two Division I offers from South Carolina State and Hampton. After two years at Hampton, he abandoned his scholarship to return home and walk on at South Carolina, his father’s alma mater.

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Then came the “Rudy” moment in 2014. “That was intimidating,” said Belton. At the time, the Gamecocks were ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the core of this moment was a grueling walk-on tryout at South Carolina’s facility. But it was nearly impossible to survive, because head coach Steve Spurrier explicitly told the group, “The truth is, we don’t need any of you; if you don’t run a 4.4 40, you’re probably not going to make the team.”

Fortunately, Belton was one of only eight players selected from a walk-on tryout of over 100 prospects. He spent three seasons with the Gamecocks and, in 2018, played in The Spring League to catch the attention of pro scouts. His Spring League tape helped him earn a tryout at the Eagles’ rookie minicamp in May 2018, though he was ultimately released.

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Following the Eagles’ cut, Belton made one final attempt at football by submitting his highlight tape for the XFL’s 2020 relaunch. However, the very day after he applied for the XFL, he received a recruitment email from WWE, and the rest is history.

The former WR’s success with the Gamecocks

From a scholarship WR at a smaller school to an unheralded walk-on at his dream program, Matrick Belton’s journey wasn’t easy. But then South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier saw the talent in Belton. “He (Steve Spurrier) could see what everybody was good at,” said Belton. “He never overcomplicated anything. His plays were easy to digest. He was just a cool guy.”

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However, he missed his first season with the Gamecocks due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, which required student-athletes to sit out for one year after transferring between schools. Then, during the 2015 spring practice, he earned the Outstanding Offensive Walk-On award, and that season, he played in all 12 games, recording 11 receptions for 121 yards.

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Over his career at South Carolina, he appeared in a total of 21 games, largely contributing on special teams during his senior year. Despite that, he didn’t succeed in the NFL, and after all the struggling phases, he has reached the pinnacle of pro wrestling.