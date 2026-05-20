Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood endured a difficult end to 2025, capped by a tough loss to rivals Ohio State Buckeyes football. It was a turbulent year under Sherrone Moore, and there were admittedly setbacks that were difficult to process, but with his eyes fixed on the future, he’s hell-bent on rediscovering the form that made him one of America’s most hyped prospects.

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“Just like the whole team, and everything that happened to us even after the season, I had to get over it,” Underwood said about the OSU loss.

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“That was the only option we had. It’s the only option I had. We went through a lot, but I think we’re going to be more player-led this season. I feel like we are more of a team now,” he added.

For Underwood, the struggles had to hit close to home. The former Belleville quarterback wanted to stay in the state of Michigan, which is why he even decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November 2024. His high school career made him a household name in the region, with 11,488 passing yards, 152 touchdowns, 1,200+ rushing yards, and 27 rushing touchdowns.

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College football was all set to be blown away by this 6’4″, 228-pound physical specimen. And although he did deliver, it was nowhere near what Michigan natives had imagined. His stats? A shadow of the numbers that made him the No. 1 prospect. Just 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He completed 60.3% of his passes and rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

The 27-9 loss to Ohio State was especially rough. Underwood finished 8-of-18 with one interception and struggled to get going through the air, recording just 63 passing yards. Then, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, he was intercepted three times as the Wolverines fell 41-27 to Texas A&M.

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It was quite the opposite of Texas quarterback Arch Manning’s 2025 season. While Manning blossomed late in the year, Underwood played some of his best football during the early weeks of the season. In that same bowl game, Manning recorded 376 total yards and four touchdowns.

To make matters worse, the coach behind Underwood’s recruitment, Moore, was fired shortly after the season ended.

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Thankfully, new coach Kyle Whittingham has also declared his support for Underwood. One of his first priorities after arriving was ensuring the quarterback stayed for 2026, showing just how important he is to the team. As for Underwood himself, it’s the kind of reset he needs to go out there and learn from everything he experienced in 2025.

“I guess I look at it as a test run,” Underwood said about the previous campaign. “I knew I had a lot to learn and that there would be ups and downs. I’m just glad the team welcomed me in and helped me grow as a leader. I knew overall they believed in me, and that helped me never lose belief in what I was doing. I looked at it as we were building together, and we’re going to keep building.”

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Underwood has also taken his personal development to the next level by training with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

If he has drawn any inspiration from him, then Michigan fans could start believing in a Heisman Trophy and national championship-winning season from the Wolverines’ star.

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Underwood showed flashes of what made him a No.1 prospect

Underwood’s season was dismal considering the expectations surrounding his high school numbers, but there have been moments over the past year showing that a turnaround in fortunes should not be ruled out.

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His display against Central Michigan in September was a statement. Underwood threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 114 yards and two scores in a dominant 63-3 win. Then, during spring practice, he offered a glimpse of what fans could expect next season when he wowed the community with a behind-the-back touchdown pass to Jamie Ffrench.

“Sometimes when I’m playing around with my teammates and things like that, I will try stuff, throwing with my left hand, throwing it behind me, just letting the moment happen. On that one, when I went to the sideline, the other quarterbacks were looking at me with their eyes just huge. I’m like, ‘I have nothing to say. My reflexes took over,” Underwood said.

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Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall claimed it was “Bryce doing Bryce things”. As random as the message sounds, it is clear that those at Ann Arbor understand the quality of Underwood. And sometimes, all players need is a positive environment where they are appreciated and wanted.