“I Had to Really Work for It”: Chris Henry Jr. Says Ryan Day Didn’t Remove His Black Stripe Until He Changed One Thing

When a player comes to Ohio State, he doesn’t automatically become a Buckeye. Instead, when he adheres to the culture, meets the standard, and shares the same drive as his ‘Buckeye brothers,’ only then does he join the fold. At least that’s what former head coach Urban Meyer established in Columbus. So, the first step to being a ‘Buckeye’ has been shedding that ‘black stripe’ from the helmet.

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Since 2012, whenever Urban Meyer recruited players, brought in transfers, or had walk-ons, they all had a black stripe on their helmets, covering the scarlet stripe down. It clearly signaled that the player was not fully integrated with the team, something they had to achieve through hard work and proving their worth to the coaches. Meyer’s successor, Ryan Day, has also incorporated the same culture and put 5-star 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. through the same process.

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“I came to Ohio State with high expectations just because of the hype and stuff, being a number one receiver in high school,” Henry Jr. said on his podcast ‘Henry Legacy,’ which he hosts with his siblings. “Starting spring, I think you know I started off the spring really hot. My very first play, from practice, I scored a 65-yard touchdown pass. I was feeling myself, and I was just thinking to myself, ‘Yeah, now my black stripe is going to come off quickly.

“But I end up not getting it off for like a couple of practices. I didn’t get it off till like the very last practice…I had to really work for it. And I had asked him (Ryan Day) when I didn’t get it off when I felt like I expected it to be off. I asked him what I needed to do to get it off, and he told me that I just needed to be more physical and just change my mindset and my mentality, and I appreciate him for that.”

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In the last practice, Chris Henry Jr. heeded Ryan Day’s words to the letter. He attacked practice differently and started seeing results. In no time, Ohio State coaches decided to make Henry Jr.’s scarlet strip finally visible on his helmet. But despite being a standout 5-star WR from high school, Henry was the second freshman to lose it, behind 3-star WR Brock Boyd. And that reflects the elite standard that Ryan Day maintains in Columbus.

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Henry’s recruitment was as high-profile as it could be. He is the son of former Cincinnati Bengal WR Chris Henry Sr., and that family connection further elevated the hype. Not to mention Chris Henry Jr. was really elite in high school. In his freshman season of high school, he was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American, playing as a two-way player for West Clermont. The excitement around Henry Jr.’s commitment was truly sky-high.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Henry Jr. picked Ohio State over other lucrative options like Texas, LSU, and Oregon. OSU’s wide receiver pipeline is well established, and that development was hard to miss. But even though he came off a 1,127 receiving yard sophomore season in 2023, setting the school record, at Ohio State, he was going to be ‘just another player.’ And Henry Jr. probably knew it full well.

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Ryan Day opens up about Chris Henry Jr’s starting potential

Henry Jr. lost his strip on his helmet on April 15, 2026, and has remained that extra ‘physical’ player ever since. At Ohio State’s spring game in April, after a few days of losing his black stripe, Henry lit up the field. He not only hauled in multiple catches in the game but also recorded an explosive interception, a performance that fueled buzz about his starting role on the team.

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“To play as a freshman’s a lot,” Ryan Day said about Henry Jr’s starting potential. “He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from Day 1. That he’s starting in the first game. That should be his goal. Now, whether he does or not, we’ll see, but he has all the traits. He has all the skills. Everything that we thought he’d be in recruiting, we’re seeing on the field. So that’s exciting.”

Reports noted Chris Henry Jr. going for around 4 catches and nearly 100 yards, flashing elite separation, hand, and red zone ability. In a rain-soaked spring game, the 6’5″ and 205 lb WR started with an incredible 35-yard reception that Tavien St. Clair threw. Thereafter, Henry Jr. executed a flawless 40-yard touchdown pass on his next drive. That performance has now fueled buzz that Henry Jr. will take up Carnell Tate’s role at the Z position.