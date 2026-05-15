“I Literally Broke Down”: Matt Campbell Reveals Emotions About Iowa State Players After Penn State Move

Long before Matt Campbell came into this world, the universe was conspiring for his and Penn State’s union in its own way. Campbell’s grandparents worked in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, and those dinner-table discussions centered on PSU and legends like the late Joe Paterno. So, even though Campbell grew up in Massillon, Ohio, he gradually and subconsciously developed a love for the Nittany Lions.

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The love, the longing to wear that iconic blue and white, and the “dream” of gracing the same field on which Kyle Brady once dominated led Campbell to Penn State. He didn’t feel the need to meet anyone face-to-face or even visit the campus to know PSU’s worth. It was all embedded in his upbringing. But while he followed his “dream,” he also left a 10-year-long project behind at Iowa State.

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His relationships and promises made to the players there probably weighed on him, leading him to bring in 23 Iowa State players to Penn State. But even that alone didn’t satisfy Campbell.

“We had about 20 players and their families at Penn State for a visit. I literally broke down at the first meeting with them because it was an overwhelming feeling,” Matt Campbell said to ON3 about watching his 23 former Iowa State players follow him in Happy Valley. “Ironically, as things unfolded after I left, it created a lot of question marks. I remember four weeks later, when the Transfer Portal opened, and things changed at Iowa State; they went the way they went.”

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Campbell did not need to care so deeply about the fate of his Iowa State players, nor did anyone oblige him to do so. But he hasn’t just churned out results at Iowa State or prioritized moving up in his career trajectory, either financially or for a bigger program. He has grown with the program, devoting every minute and expecting nothing more than Iowa State’s progression. That ‘devotion’ to Iowa State was the reason he took a pay cut during COVID-19, when funds ran low. That devotion is also the reason he felt ‘responsible’ for those 23 Iowa State players.

“I felt a deep-seated responsibility to make sure those young men were taken care of, no matter where or what they were going to do,” Campbell said. “What was really critical was just the faith they had in ourselves and our staff and how we built a football program. That is the ultimate goal I can have. Nobody wants to win more than I do. I get it. That’s our profession. But, the reality of our job is that we are in charge of 18-22 year olds in the most critical point in their life.”

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At Iowa State, Campbell was a true ‘players’ coach who invested heavily in personal bonds. He spent considerable time with his players and fostered an environment where they didn’t even mind teasing him and treating him as part of the family. Campbell drew authority lines, a bit loosely, where a few occasional jabs meant nothing.

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“If you went in and asked him the price of gas or who won the election, he may not know,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “But he’ll know everything about his staff, football, and family. What he’s done, and I commend him, he’s got priorities. Those priorities are true priorities.” The connection extended beyond Iowa State Cyclones football players and coaches because Matt Campbell approached everything that way. In truth, there was no other way he ever knew.

Campbell coached the offensive line at Bowling Green for just two years, but still left an indelible impact on the players. One of his former Bowling Green star QBs, Tyler Sheehan, recalled with a ripe smile the bond that Campbell created with him.”In college, you are old enough to understand and truly see who cares about you and who is there for the paycheck,” Sheehan said. “You could tell he cared about you as a human being as well as wanting to win.”

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That uncompromising attitude of selflessness and humility drives Campbell at Penn State, too. Of course, he knows Penn State, its immense resources, and the reputation it commands in the college football world. After all, it was his “dream” school since he was 16. And yet, he felt the need to make things as comfortable for his Iowa State players and to reassure their parents.

All this might not have satisfied Campbell, but the assurances and deep conversations have eased some concerns. Because for Campbell, helping young players unlock their full potential is more important than winning.

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Matt Campbell opens up about his No.1 priority at Penn State

Matt Campbell has easily become the greatest head coach in the history of the Cyclones football. He produced consistent recruitment classes despite six Big Ten teams and an SEC team being inside or on the state’s borders. Since Campbell’s second season, the team has won more Big 12 games (48) than any other program and finished with winning seasons in eight of his last nine years. Of the team’s total 10 eight-win seasons since 1928, Campbell has five. For Campbell, though, the results always remained secondary.

“I still love and deeply enjoy the process of helping a young man reach his full potential on and off the field. Watching them become the best they possibly can be,” Campbell said about his top priorities at Penn State. “Creating a team every fall that can reach their full potential and be the best they can be. …To be able to do that with all of our players… it has been a reward. I’ve been very grateful to have them a part of this journey with us.”

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When Campbell arrived at Penn State, James Franklin had already gutted much of the recruiting class by flipping most Penn State commits to Virginia Tech Hokies football. Now, the class has 15 commits, impressive for a first-year head coach. Most importantly, he has brought a 39-player contingent through the portal, including former Iowa State stars like Jeremiah Cooper, Caleb Bacon, and QB Rocco Becht. And now Campbell is making sure every Penn State player gets what they expect in Happy Valley.