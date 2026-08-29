“I Lost My Respect for Him”: Former LSU Star Who Once Idolized Deion Sanders Recalls Cold Encounter That Changed His Opinion

Deion Sanders built his reputation as a man of the people, someone who bridges the gap between superstar culture and everyday football fans. But former LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko paints a very different picture. Speaking on Fearless with Jason Whitlock, Fehoko recalled a cold off-camera encounter from his high school days that completely shattered his perception of the NFL Hall of Famer.

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The story goes back to December 2014 at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. Fehoko was one of the top high school recruits in the nation, and Sanders was serving as his team’s defensive backs coach. Growing up in Hawaii, where Dallas Cowboys fandom runs deep, Fehoko grew up idolizing the man known as Coach Prime.

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“In Hawaii, everybody rooted for the Cowboys. So, I was a Deion Sanders fan,” Breden Fehoko said. “I get to Orlando, Florida. We go to the staff. Deion Sanders is a DB coach. I’m like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ After practice, they always have guest speakers for the team.”

For Fehoko, meeting Sanders was not just about getting an autograph. Raised in a football family with deep roots in Hawaiian culture, showing respect to elders and sports legends was second nature. He genuinely believed Coach Prime was there to guide young athletes trying to reach the next level.

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During practice, Sanders gave an inspiring speech, telling the young prospects to use him as a resource. Fehoko felt the speech was a little polished, but he still viewed Sanders as a genuine role model. Later that day, Fehoko was hanging out with a friend in the team hotel lounge, a secure area strictly reserved for players and staff.

When Sanders walked into the room accompanied by security guards, Fehoko thought it was his moment. He turned to his friend and suggested they walk over, ask for a photo, and seek advice on preparing for college football.

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Fehoko approached respectfully, mentioning that he was a lifelong fan who owned Sanders’ jersey and signature shoes. But instead of the warm, charismatic mentor seen on television, Sanders gave him a cold response, simply telling him to move along.

“I’m just kind of dumbfounded, and my boy kind of looks at me, and I’m just like, it’s one of those awkward situations where it’s like, man, did this really just happen, or did something play in my head that I thought happened but really didn’t?” Fehiko revealed.

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That brief moment changed everything for the future LSU star. Fehoko explained that respect is something earned and kept through everyday actions, especially when dealing with young fans who look up to you.

“You have my respect until you lose my respect,” Fehoko stated bluntly. He added that meeting his idol in person and receiving that cold shoulder permanently destroyed the admiration he had built over years of watching him on TV.

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What bothered Fehoko most in the years that followed was the contrast between Sanders’ public persona and his private behavior. Seeing Sanders regularly share motivational messages and religious quotes online felt hypocritical after experiencing his cold demeanor firsthand as a teenager.

The interview added fresh fuel to the ongoing media debates surrounding Sanders. Host Jason Whitlock highlighted the story to question whether the media image of Coach Prime aligns with how he interacts with people behind closed doors.

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Because the incident happened over a decade ago at a busy showcase event, opinions remain split among college football fans. Some argue that high-profile events require strict boundaries for high-profile coaches, while others believe that how a star treats a 17-year-old fan in a private setting speaks volumes. For Fehoko, however, that brief interaction in an Orlando hotel was more than enough to change his mind for good.