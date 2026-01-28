“I Love the Buckeyes”: Worrying Signs for Kalen DeBoer as In-State Alabama Recruit Slips Away

The Buckeyes have consistently plucked top talent from Alabama’s backyard. More recently, they poached a pair of Alabama transfers in edge rusher Qua Russaw and defensive tackle James Smith, both four-star recruits and former teammates at Carver High School in Montgomery. Now, Ryan Day and legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson have their sights set on another Birmingham product, 2027 four-star defensive tackle Karlos May out of Ramsay High School.

Johnson made the trip to Karlos May’s home on Thursday for an in-home visit, and it clearly resonated with the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman. “It was awesome,” May told Lettermen Row about Johnson’s visit. “He was basically just telling me how he needed me to be their guy for the defensive tackle room and how I had a one-percent factor. I’m feeling very good about (Ohio State) as an option right now. I love the Buckeyes.”

May had previously visited Columbus for the Penn State game in the fall. And he’s already planning a return trip in the spring. An official top five is expected to drop soon, and Ohio State figures to be firmly planted on that list.

May is ranked as the No. 90 overall player and No. 10 defensive lineman in the 2027 class according to Rivals, and his recruitment has exploded over the past few months. He picked up a wave of major offers during the fall, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

But Ohio State isn’t operating in a vacuum here. Kalen DeBoer remains a serious threat, especially given May’s proximity to Tuscaloosa. When the Crimson Tide offered last fall, it immediately became a major moment in his recruitment. “This offer means a lot to me, knowing I’m from Birmingham, Alabama,” May told Touchdown Alabama. “Tuscaloosa is nothing but about 45 minutes away, so knowing I’ll be close to home stands out to me, and also knowing that this is a powerhouse, one of the best schools in the country. It definitely means a lot to receive an offer from Alabama.”

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, May has the type of physical presence that Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack would love to deploy. The home-state pull is real, and despite May insisting that “location will not matter” and that he can “stay home or go away for college,” proximity to family often becomes a bigger factor than recruits initially realize.

For now, May is letting the process breathe, planning to take his official visits before making any commitment. Whether Ohio State can pull off another Alabama raid or Kalen DeBoer can keep this one at home remains to be seen. But Johnson’s recent visit certainly put the Buckeyes in a strong position.

Johnson’s track record speaks volumes

While Ohio State has made significant inroads, they’re not the only program that left a lasting impression on May during his visits. After attending games at both Ohio State and Notre Dame during the 2025 season, two programs stood out above the rest.

“Ohio State and Notre Dame both really impressed me,” May told Rivals. “They are two of my top schools because of how I felt on the visits. They showed a lot of love and made me feel wanted when I was there. The coaches were great.”

But when it comes to pure defensive line development, it’s Larry Johnson’s track record that really catches May’s attention for Ohio State.

“I saw Ohio State play Penn State, and it was great,” May explained. “Coach Larry Johnson is a big plus for Ohio State. What he has done with development and putting guys in the NFL is huge. That’s very important to me because I want to play on Sundays. He is a great coach, Ohio State is a great program, and they know how to put players in the right position to have success.”

Johnson’s resume is borderline ridiculous. He’s coached 14 first-team All-Americans between Ohio State and Penn State, produced 10 first-round NFL Draft picks, and sent 20 Buckeyes to the NFL in just 12 seasons. After the 2024 season alone, all four of his starting defensive linemen, Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Ty Hamilton, and Tyleik Williams, were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. It marked the first time in school history that four defensive linemen were drafted in one year.

For a prospect like May, who finished the 2025 season with 72 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions, Johnson’s ability to transform college talent into NFL-ready players is what matters.