‘I Need Peace’: Karrueche Tran Confesses Love Life Concerns After Giving Deion Sanders Dating Rumors a New Twist

Lately, everyone has been wanting to know what Deion Sanders and his rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, are up to. “Everyone saw Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is,” the Colorado coach has been asked such questions in many interviews and podcasts. The gossip has been brewing for weeks now…

It all began when, during a July presser, Coach Prime shocked fans by revealing that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor in his bladder. Fortunately, it was taken off, and he denied all the rumors of him stepping down as HC. However, the focus shifted gradually as video clips of his son’s documentary about the whole process came out. Fans focused on something other than Prime’s health – it was Karrueche visiting him, strolling next to his bed, and even crying as she described his procedure, “We are dealing with bladder cancer… He is having his bladder removed, and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.”

In episode 18 of What’s Next with J.Ryan Podcast on Dope Network, Karrueche Tran confirmed the rumors of dating Deion Sanders. “Is she dating right now?” Ryan finally dropped the question directly to Karrueche, who remained motionless. The trio, including Christina Milian, burst out laughing as Ryan attempted to slip in with “I saw that you took a liking into football recently.” Instead, she smiled and confessed, “Yeah, I’m dating.” That was quite easy and direct. And when Ryan asked if she was enjoying herself? She bluntly replied with”Yeah. If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”

And then Karrueche opened up about how she views dating and relationships, saying, “I’m at a point in my life like I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old, duh. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I don’t have the time for it. I’d rather be at home… doing my own thing if I’m not happy.” She sounded like a person who’s done with people playing games. “I’m in a good place. I love that,” she added.

When asked about her turn-offs, Karrueche made it pretty clear on what she wouldn’t entertain, “Anyone who’s controlling. Anybody who is jealous or doesn’t allow or doesn’t want me to kind of blossom and do my own thing, or if it’s always a problem if I’m going to do yoga or going to hang out with friends… You know that type of stuff gives me anxiety.” Talking about her green flags, she admitted, “I need peace and I need respect… and trust.” In short, she wants someone solid and real.

Karrueche Tran’s Hollywood hustle, love lessons, and simple joys

Karrueche Tran was raised in Los Angeles by her late father and her Vietnamese-American mother. She then pushed her way into Hollywood, trying her hand at acting with a “one little line” in a horror movie. Eventually, that spark led to roles in Claws, The Nice Guys, and The Bay, which won an Emmy. She isn’t just confined to screens, though; late last year, she introduced RUECHI Beauty, her skincare line. “If you know me, you know that skincare is my WORLD and I’m excited to share some of my favorite products we’ve created to help keep your skin glowing,” she wrote on her IG.

But her love life has been far more complex, even though her career has been growing. Karrueche and Chris Brown had an absolutely chaotic, on-and-off relationship that ended with a restraining order and extensive testimony about abuse and threats in court. “I have text messages from December 2016 to January 2017 where he’s made several threats, including beating me up and making my life hell,” she said in an interview. So her wanting to have a peaceful relationship hits harder when you know what she has been through in the past. Things like control and jealousy are a big no-no to her.

Karrueche loves a sense of adventure, “I love a romantic little date, or I love adventure, too,” And it doesn’t have to be flashy and expensive. “We can go ride bikes down Venice, we can go for a picnic at the park, or we can go on a jet, baby, to Mexico or to Italy or wherever. It can be all different levels, but I just like experience and fun and memories,” she said. These checklists feel less like “celebrity standards” and more like a kind of balance everyone wants in their life.