“I Need Recovery”: Deion Sanders Is Still Facing Health Issues as Daughter Shelomi Assures Support

Well, Coach Prime may be down, but he’s definitely not defeated. Despite attending Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders is still working hard on his recovery—and he’s not alone in it. His Texas ranch has become a family rehab hub, with his kids rallying around him. From Deion Sanders Jr. sharing updates to Shelomi being his steady rock and Deiondra lending a hand, the Sanders crew is locked in. Best part? Deion Sanders is grinding too—playing basketball and wrapping up “run-walks.” He’s sure taking time, but one thing is clear—he’s planning a powerful return.

We all know the kind of fun banter Deion Sanders and Shelomi share, and a classic example of that? Shelomi’s proud claim of being “the favorite child”. And she didn’t stop there. A few weeks back, she playfully called out her dad for sharing a TikTok on her IG story for favoring her siblings over her, and Shelomi’s flashy message was, “They sayin #justiceforbossy; that’s what they sayin.” But this time, Shelomi isn’t simply teasing her father; she’s standing as a pillar of support for Deion Sanders during a challenging period.

As Sanders eased back into physical activity last week, he planned a cold ice bath with Shelomi. Before getting in, Coach Prime subtly opened up about his condition and said, “I am still going through something; I need recovery.” And just like any other Prime Time video, Bucky’s Well Off Media captured this moment. Now, just when Sanders was about to enter, the chill hit him, and Shelomi was right there to support him, saying, “I am there for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shelomi is pulling out all the stops to support her dad, and this past Saturday was no different. As Deion Sanders shared a sweet Instagram story of his youngest daughter, Shelomi, at his side. The selfie shows them on a stylish Bass Cat boat, enjoying the Texas sunshine. Sanders, sporting his usual beard and shades, looked happy and at ease. Shelomi—aka “Bossy”—beamed in a red bucket hat, black tank, and striped shorts while steering the boat across the peaceful lake. Sanders captioned it with simple joy: “Fishing is bringing me back, baby!”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) Expand Post

Whether she’s throwing playful jabs or offering support, Shelomi Sanders excels at both. And her last move? Dropping a perfect family roast, leaving Coach Prime beaming. Following a 1.3-mile run with her dad, Deion Sanders, Shelomi looked right into the camera and said, “You’d think he had 10 toes the way he was running!” This loving jab transformed a simple workout into viral comedy gold, reflecting the family’s humor.

Let’s be real, it’s not just fun and laughter; it’s also about Deion Sanders’ resilience. He’s faced multiple toe amputations due to surgery complications and has been candid about it. Shelomi’s joke, met with Deion’s laughter, speaks volumes about their bond. Such humor requires deep love and trust. No pity, no filter—just family being authentic and demonstrating how strength can manifest as laughter. With all of his kids together under one roof except for Shedeur and Shilo Deion Sanders’ is finally recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders enjoying the offseason health detox

After weeks of staying out of the limelight at his Texas estate, Deion Sanders is back, and fans are sensing the change. He appeared at Big 12 Media Days looking refreshed. The fatigue from his health struggles was gone, replaced by his signature spark. And fans quickly spotted that transformation. Now, what better way to celebrate this moment than a gift? So Deion Sanders Jr. gifted his father a personalized set of Wilson tennis rackets, engraved with “Prime.” Sanders immediately showcased them on his court, swinging confidently. It wasn’t just new equipment; it was a statement.

As fall camp approaches and the Buffs’ season opener against Georgia Tech is set for August 30, Coach Prime has some critical decisions ahead. One among them is who starts at quarterback. “I wouldn’t have brought Kaidon (Salter) here if I didn’t trust him, but Juju (Lewis) is coming around the mountain when he comes, and I love him,” Sanders said on Big 12 Media Days. “I love what he brings to the table, I don’t know how it’s going to play out, but as long as it plays out, we can’t lose either way with either of those two.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, moving ahead in the season, Deion Sanders is just focusing on his ultimate target. “We want to win,” Sanders said. “We want to win at all costs, We want to be in that championship game.” Without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffs might look different this year, but their mission stays the same, and they are ready to make an impact this year.