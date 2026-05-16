“I Never Wanted Their Job”: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence on Colorado Exit Speculation

After Cleveland drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, rumors spiked that his father might target an NFL job like the Browns. But months before, reaffirming his commitment to Colorado, Deion Sanders signed his five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffs. However, that didn’t stop speculation about his NFL move. Now, with Shedeur gearing up for his second season in Cleveland, Deion is making his loyalty clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think certain people thought I wanted their jobs; I never wanted their job. I don’t,” said the Colorado head coach during his exclusive appearance on Garrett Bush’s podcast. “I love Colorado, man. I love my kids that I have in that locker room, I love the staff, I love all of them. I ain’t trying to coaching on the NFL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think a couple people may have thought that, and they thought if they brought him in, it would be that. I guarantee you if you put GMs in a lie detector and ask him that question, that machine’s gonna bungee jump,” added Coach Prime.

At the time, rumors linking Deion to the Browns spread because of his history of coaching his sons. Coach Prime had been Shedeur’s head coach through high school, Jackson State, and then Colorado. Following their hit father-son daddy-ball arrangement, fans expected that they could follow at a pro level. Then, with Cleveland’s unstable head coaching situation, once Shedeur slid to the 5th round, analysts speculated Deion would want to step into the NFL personally to right the ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a longtime friend of Deion, Adam Jones, fueled the narrative by stating that the Colorado head coach would only ever consider an NFL job if he could coach Shedeur. Before that, Deion Sanders had been linked to the Dallas Cowboys job, but Jones stated, “He’s not going to go and coach against Shedeur. That’s first and foremost.”

However, following Shedeur’s transition to the pros, Deion Sanders repeatedly stated there is “zero chance” he jumps to the NFL. Watching the grueling reality of Shedeur’s rookie season with the Browns, the coach even revealed that it completely turned him off. Shedeur dealt with serious locker room dynamics when the Browns benched veteran Joe Flacco, only to name fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter, leaving a frustrated Shedeur to silently protest his QB3 status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion told ESPN that there is “no way in the world” he would join the league.

His contract extension with the Buffs through the 2029 season backs up his words, and he has a desire to build a lasting legacy in Colorado. So, Deion Sanders isn’t going anywhere, leaving Colorado. Despite that, Colorado’s disappointing 2025 season with a 3-9 record raised questions about his future. But the coach is ready to make the Buffs’ 2026 season count.

Deion Sanders’ goal for this season

Last season, Colorado’s offense became highly unstable. The head coach rotated through a three-man QB room consisting of Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and true freshman Julian Lewis. In 2026, Lewis is their guy at QB, and Deion Sanders has confidence in him. In addition, the coach brought in new OC Brennan Marion. With that, Coach Prime set this season’s goal.

“At Colorado, I want to win. I want to win it all. It ain’t negotiations, it ain’t no side-stepping, that’s my No. 1 goal,” said Deion.

After the 2025 defense couldn’t hold up under the pressure, surrendering an average of 30.5 PPG, and the offense averaged just 20.9 PPG, he even set his expectations for this year.

“We’re here to win, fellas. That’s it. It ain’t no other option. We’re here to win,” said the Colorado head coach. “Everything we talk about. Everything we’re about. Every meeting, every rep in the weight room, every lap, conditioning. Everything we do. Your education. Your academics. We’re here to do one thing: to win.”

Deion Sanders has made his choice. He’s staying in Colorado, and Shedeur has to figure out the NFL on his own.