“I Refused”: Fired ESPN Reporter Reveals One-Sided “Beef” With Pablo Torre Over Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson Exposé

Even before Bill Belichick’s move to UNC, his personal life had become a public spectacle, especially his relationship with Jordon Hudson. Journalist Pablo Torre was at the center of some of the revelations about the couple. Former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t understand why Torre was so interested in the story. When the latter came to Clark’s podcast, he finally got his answer.

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“Pablo Torre and I once had a one-sided beef,” Clark, who was recently fired by ESPN during a live broadcast, wrote on X. “He called me asking about Bill Belichick and his relationship with Jordon Hudson, and I refused to comment. Pablo was cool with it, but I couldn’t understand why he was so fascinated by their relationship. His response was eye-opening.”

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Torre’s interest in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson goes far beyond just mere gossip. What he was trying to wrap his head around was how a coach who used to be so private was suddenly seen so much in the media. Torre turned to Clark for his perspective on Belichick and Hudson. Why did he go to Clark out of so many people?

It all dates back to 2025, when the Pivot podcast hosted Bill Belichick as a guest for an exclusive sit-down related to the former New England head coach’s book. After the episode aired, many rumors began to swirl that Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, had allegedly “choreographed” and coordinated the behind-the-scenes editing of the interview.

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However, Clark advocated for Hudson and repeatedly mentioned that Jordon did not interfere during the interview. For Torre, this interview and the rumors surrounding it became the anchor for connecting with Clark to get further clarification.

“Watching Bill Belichick nerd out on football, it’s the thing that you get when he would give 3,000-word answers to, ‘What do you think about left-footed punters?’ And you’re like, ‘We’re about to get a senior thesis about this. That’s incredible, and he was really good at that,” Torre said during an appearance on the Pivot podcast.

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“It was the other stuff where it was like, This doesn’t feel like him. And it’s not because I know him, but it’s because he is a public figure who’s the paragon of living a certain way. And so the question becomes: I want to find out what’s changed.”

Belichick’s long history of absolute control and maintaining a strict personality was exactly why journalists like Torre were so fascinated by a sudden lifestyle change. However, Torre’s early investigation into the couple wasn’t that serious. He discovered the Airbnb where the couple stayed while Belichick was with the New England Patriots. He also found evidence of Hudson attending New England games.

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But when Belichick moved to UNC, Torre revealed more intriguing details, including how Hudson was allegedly serving as the Tar Heels’ head coach’s personal manager and agent. In May 2025, the media glare on the couple intensified further after reports of Hudson’s off-camera interruptions during a CBS Sunday Morning sit-down interview with Belichick.

At the height of this CBS controversy, Belichick appeared on The Pivot to give his side. He asked the network to release the full transcript of the interview, which has yet to be released.

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The noise around Belichick and Hudson continued throughout the 2025 campaign. There were reports that the Tar Heels canceled her access to the building. However, things are much different this season. All the attention is on what’s happening with the program rather than the personal life of the head coach.