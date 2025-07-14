“I See Pain”: DeSean Jackson Fights Back Tears After Making Honest Deion Sanders Admission

They say healing happens in solitude but for DeSean Jackson, it started on a boat in Texas. Just water, fishing rods, and a living legend named Coach Prime asking one of the realest questions ever. “What do you see when you look in the eyes of those kids when you’re coaching them?” Deion Sanders asked. And what followed wasn’t just an answer—it was a gut punch. Because Jackson, for all his NFL stardom, saw something that most folks ignore: pain, fear, brokenness. But also, a flicker of hope.

Deion Sanders has long carried the weight of expectations, from NFL greatness to reviving a dying Colorado football brand. But sometimes, even Coach Prime needs to reel it back and breathe. During his recent break in Texas, Sanders found peace in fishing—and company in DeSean Jackson. What started as a casual boat ride turned into one of the most vulnerable exchanges in recent memory. On July 13, a ‘Well Off’ episode dropped featuring Sanders and Jackson on a boat, lines in the water, hearts on their sleeves. And then, Prime hit him with the realest question.

Jackson didn’t blink. “I see kids that are hungry. I see kids that are scared to fail,” he said. “They’re not confident in themselves. Some of these dudes don’t have dads. Some don’t even have parents. They’re raised by uncles or grandmas. I see a lot of pain. A lot of trauma.” DeSean Jackson got real about what he sees in the kids he coaches—pain, trauma, and a lot of confusion between right and wrong. To him, these young guys aren’t bad kids; they just need a little guidance, a little life game from someone who’s been through the fire. It’s not about football, he said—it’s about showing them how to survive, grow, and make it out. They were broken stories looking for a rewrite.

Delaware State’s recent record? Brutal. A combined 2-21 over the last 2 seasons with a goose egg in MEAC wins. DSU’s players have dealt with blowout losses, coaching turnover, and more heartbreak than most. But for Jackson, it’s not about sending every player to the league. It’s about getting them through life. “If I can give you the game of life, man, and you graduate? You walk across that stage? I feel like I’ve done my job,” he said. In a sport obsessed with Ws and 40 times, that mindset feels like a throwback.

Let’s not kid ourselves—making it to the NFL from Delaware State is a moonshot. Since 1924, just around 18 Hornets have cracked the league, and only 10 have been drafted. HBCU players make up under 2% of each draft class these days. But Jackson doesn’t care. He knows the odds. That’s why he pours into the person, not just the player. He’s trying to give back to the Black and underprivileged community—a shot at a better life—and offer a father figure some of these guys never had. He’s walking a path blazed by Prime himself—a path that ain’t glamorous, but God, it’s necessary.

DeSean didn’t need this job. He was living comfy in California, coaching Woodrow Wilson High, turning a 4-6 team into a playoff squad that dropped 411 points in a single season. The man was stacking W’s and surfing sunsets. But then the Delaware State offer came. He wasn’t sold. First call? Nah. Second call? Still on the fence. But that third call? That’s when he rang up the OGs—Andy Reid and Deion Sanders.

DeSean Jackson gets real about how Deion Sanders changed his path

Deion Sanders isn’t just some mentor from afar. He’s been in Jackson’s ear since the early days. Jackson said it himself: “Deion was one of them, you know? Coach Reid, a few of my old coaches, and it kind of started sinking in. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you know? I might not want to pass this opportunity up.'” You could feel the switch flip—this wasn’t about legacy or clout. This was about impact. About giving back. About being the adult these kids need.

Jackson called Sanders the blueprint. “Coach Prime, to me, has been tremendous. Going through my process of being at an HBCU—coaching at Delaware State—just the ins and outs, what to expect, what not to expect,” Jackson said. “Without him, I probably wouldn’t even be in this position.” There it is. Real recognize real. And for Jackson, seeing what Sanders did at Jackson State? It made the path clearer. Prime walked it, so now D-Jax and his old teammate Michael Vick can run it.

Speaking of Vick, things are about to get real personal. Michael Vick is now the head coach at Norfolk State. And you better believe the DSU vs. Norfolk matchup this season (October 30)—held at Lincoln Financial Field, no less—will be electric. That’s the house where Vick and Jackson once lit it up as Eagles. Now, they face off as leaders of two struggling HBCU programs, trying to bring hope, pride, and progress to schools that need it most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Sanders did at Jackson State wasn’t a fluke. In 2019, JSU was scraping the bottom at 4-8. Two seasons later, they went undefeated in the regular season, locked down back-to-back SWAC titles, and flipped Travis Hunter—the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Now, he’s living it. And he’s betting big on heart over hype. “Honestly,” Jackson said, “the sky’s the limit for us, man.” And honestly? It’s hard not to root for D-Jax.