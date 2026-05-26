“I Start Crying”: Deion Sanders’ Health Concerns Pushed Emotional Son to Double Down on Faith

The moment you hear the word cancer, everything else stops. Visions blur and your chest tightens before your brain even catches up. And for Deion Sanders’ oldest son, that moment came while he was driving home from Colorado’s campus, thinking it was just another ordinary day. Instead, it became one of the hardest moments of his life.

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In an honest sit-down with YouTube personality Mr. Organik, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, opened up about what happened when he first learned his father had cancer.

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“When I first got the news, I was driving home from the school in Colorado,” he admitted. “And, bro, I live about 10 minutes away from the school. I literally just pulled over on the side of the highway and just started crying. Like, damn. You’ve seen people have cancer. You’ve seen this and that. The word cancer, the C word is just terrible. That s— is deadly when you hear it. You just think the worst.”

The word cancer just has a way of making anyone jump to worst-case scenarios. The Sanders family may live in front of cameras, but fear doesn’t care about fame and it hits everybody the same. Even Deion Sanders Jr. wasn’t spared from that. What made the situation scarier was how sudden everything moved behind the scenes.

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Back in mid-April 2025, Deion Sanders’ cancer was discovered unexpectedly during a routine CT scan. But if there’s one thing the Sanders family never hides from, it’s faith. And that’s how Bucky found comfort amid the uncertainty.

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“But then, remember, you got a God,” he added. “You know, you worship a God… Same God that they worshiped back in the day, biblical stories. So God can do anything. Now you really got to live the s— you be talking. And you really got to trust God. It’s not just advice no more.”

That belief comes from Deion Sanders himself. For years, people have watched the Hall of Famer blend football with Christianity after his dark NFL phase that ultimately led to redemption. Ever since, faith has been central for Coach Prime. And his children clearly inherited that mindset. You saw glimpses of it during the stressful NFL Draft process involving Shedeur Sanders. Bucky posted a simple message online writing, “Thank You God! Let your will be done.”

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Deion Sanders intentionally kept the diagnosis from his youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, during the critical buildup to their NFL careers. Meanwhile, the ones who did know never left. His daughters Shelomi and Deiondra stayed close. But Bucky became his father’s shadow through the whole process.

“Much love to my son Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place,” Deion Sanders said after being declared cancer-free. “He’s been with me here, in Texas, and everywhere, and I’ve seen his handsome face.”

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That loyalty became visible through Bucky’s Well Off Media videos where the two joked together, worked out together, and navigated recovery in real time. But underneath the jokes sat real fear because as Deion Sanders fought privately, faith became the family’s emotional anchor.

Deion Sanders opens up on his cancer battle

On April 16, one year apart from getting diagnosed with cancer, Deion Sanders shared a “quick story about trust, belief, faith” on his Instagram.

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“Now all the different thoughts, emotions, it was almost like when you heard that C word, you had a life sentence and you had no idea the outcome, but I had faith,” he shared. “I believe, I never once doubted that God would bring me through.”

By late July 2025, Deion Sanders and his oncology team revealed the surgery had been successful and that he was considered cured. His doctor, urological oncologist Dr. Janet Kukreja, publicly confirmed the news. And maybe, his mindset helped his difficult journey.

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“I never ceased to believe that God had me,” he added. “I knew that was not gonna be the end of the story and for that God was gonna always receive the glory… Guess what, God got me and I’m cancer free. To all the people that have been diagnosed with cancer… Don’t forget this, you gotta believe.”

That belief reshaped Deion Sanders Jr. too.

“At a point where you can’t do anything about it,” he later admitted. “So, you really have to rely on faith. You can’t rely on yourself. Your money can’t get you out of it. You can’t get yourself out of nothing. So you’ve got to sit there and just have faith.”

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Adversity has a way of reshaping faith. Even former Georgia star and current CFB analyst David Pollack experienced something similar while supporting his wife through her battle with brain cancer. These stories show that some battles are simply bigger than the game itself.