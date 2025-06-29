“I Still Have a Chance”: Deion Sanders Gives Health Update in Poignant Message to Grandson

It’s hard to believe that the NFL legend who brought us so many unforgettable moments and led Colorado to a 9-4 season last year is now dealing with a serious illness. Life throws us curveballs, and this is definitely one of them. But for those who really know Coach Prime, his incredible resilience shines through, even when things get tough. We saw that firsthand when he went through eight surgeries on his left foot.

The procedures later came with their own complications as he developed blood clots, reportedly as the aftereffects of the surgery, and had to get his two toes amputated. However, despite the challenge, the man led Jackson State to an 11-win season in 2021 and later led them to 12 wins in 2022, missing just 2 games. So now, despite the nature of the illness, as he said, “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level,” the head coach is showing resilience, and he has his cute grandson with him to make that journey easy.

Currently, the nature or the specific details about the illness haven’t been disclosed by the Buffs’ head coach or his family. Shedeur Sanders was even asked about it in Browns’ minicamp but bluntly declined to comment on it, instead focusing on his Browns tenure. “Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m here not to talk about Pops and them. I’m here [to be] quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.” Despite the limited details, we still get some updates from Deion Sanders’ IG account, and this time it was cute and wholesome.

Coach Prime posted 6 pictures of himself playing with his grandson, Snow, as he is happily lying in his grandfather’s lap, probably wondering why grandpa isn’t taking him out to play. Coach Prime, however, seems happy, and we hope that Snow quickly gets to go with his grandpa to play outside. The Buffs head coach captioned the post, “Smile baby because I’m here and I still have a chance. #CoachPrime #GeandHitta,” hinting that his full recovery may be just around the corner. Snow, who is the son of Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra, must have had another optimistic thing to cope with as he is battling his ‘undisclosed’ illness. Moreover, the signs also point to that happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

The NFL legend and Deion Sanders’ close friend, Michael Irvin, recently visited Coach Prime at his Texas ranch, where he is recovering, and gave an optimistic update. Irvin noted that Coach Prime was in good spirits and recovering and even laughing like his old self during the duo’s hilarious banters. “By the time I left Coach Prime’s ranch, the head coach was laughing his a– off,” said Michael Irvin. And it’s not just Irvin, but Coach Prime himself gave an optimistic update yesterday.

Deion Sanders shares recovery update with his son Deion Jr

While Shedeur and Shilo are in the NFL focusing on their NFL careers, Deion Sanders Jr. is spending time with Coach Prime, ensuring his speedy recovery. He even provided some details about Coach Prime’s recovery and said that his father was “feeling well” and indicated that he would be in Texas until Coach Prime recovers. The incident showed just how much the sons love their father and Coach Prime. He is happy, too, now that Deion Jr. is with him, as he expressed it in his recent IG post.

The head coach posted a picture with his eldest son on his IG account as both are sporting a beaming smile on their faces while walking together. The moment was truly wholesome, with Coach Prime looking a bit like his old self as he even touted his son to be having a significant influence on his recovery. “#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon. @welloffforever,” wrote Coach Prime on his IG account.

All in all, it seems that Deion Sanders is recovering well and will be back sooner rather than later. Of course, on his return, we will see a packed stadium, as he wrote in his post. Right now, though, recovery is the main objective for the footballing legend, and it is expected that the Buffs head coach may make a return as fall camp arrives.