“I Thought…”: Kyle Whittingham’s Assistant Coach Fires off Petty Message After Ohio State Loses Nation’s No. 2 RB to Tennessee

Ohio State didn’t just lose one of the country’s best RBs on Wednesday. It also handed an old rival another opportunity to stir the pot. 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges, the No. 2 player at his position in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to Tennessee after a long recruiting battle with the Buckeyes. Within minutes, attention shifted to social media, where Michigan RBs coach Tony Alford couldn’t resist taking a swipe.

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Now part of Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan staff after spending nine seasons coaching Ohio State RBs, Tony Alford posted a cryptic message on X while tagging U.S. Army Bowl regional director Adam McCann.

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“@CoachMcCannJSG But I thought… ah, never mind!! 🤷🏿‍♂️” he posted.

McCann responded with the same question many fans were asking.

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“Well what did you think coach?” he replied.

Tony Alford never explained the post. But he didn’t even have to, given the situation. Plenty of people connected it to Ohio State missing out on David Gabriel Georges after months of pursuing him.

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The Quebec native who stars at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is ranked as ESPN’s No. 2 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Over two varsity seasons, David Gabriel Georges has piled up 2,852 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, making him one of the most coveted players in the country. Ohio State made a serious push, but Tennessee finished stronger.

According to ESPN, Josh Heupel and RBs coach De’Rail Sims were instrumental in closing the deal after David Gabriel Georges took official visits to both schools this spring. A person familiar with the negotiations said the Vols’ NIL package was worth roughly $6 million over three years, a figure that would make it the richest known agreement ever offered to a high school RB.

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The commitment also adds another chapter to what’s becoming an underrated recruiting rivalry between the two schools. Tennessee landed 5-star OT David Sanders in the 2025 class after beating out the Buckeyes, Ohio State answered by signing 4-star athlete Legend Bey in the following cycle, and now the Vols have come away with another major victory by securing David Gabriel Georges.

As for Tony Alford, subtle digs at Ohio State have become part of his public persona since leaving Columbus. He has praised Michigan’s culture while contrasting it with his former employer, saying the Wolverines were “better” and calling head coach Kyle Whittingham “a real one.”

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“You wanted me to say something really bad about that other place,” he said. “I’ll say it, yeah, we’re better. There you go. Now I’m going to get crucified on that one.”

Those comments drew immediate backlash from Ohio State fans, with some arguing Alford sounded bitter after leaving just before the Buckeyes captured a national championship.

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As for Ryan Day, the focus now shifts to finding another elite RB in the 2027 cycle. Missing out on David Gabriel Georges hurts because he had been a priority target. Ohio State lost this battle. Even so, the Buckeyes’ recruiting class remains among the nation’s best, featuring multiple 5-star commitments and plenty of momentum.