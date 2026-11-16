“I Want to Play”: Shilo Sanders Teases NFL Comeback, Eyeing Potential Browns Reunion With Brother Shedeur

It’s been over a year since Shilo Sanders saw his NFL hopes take a hit following the Zach Davidson episode. Since then, he’s tried his hand at everything from YouTube to a music label career. But after months of exploring life outside football, Sanders appears to be missing the game, and now he’s eyeing a return, potentially alongside his brother, Shedeur Sanders.

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Shilo is currently in New York, sightseeing and apartment-hopping, while capturing everything on his YouTube channel. In his latest montage, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety stopped by Katz’s Deli.

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During his conversation with the server, Shilo asked him about his favorite NFL team. When the server named the New York Giants, Shilo couldn’t help but laugh before revealing his own wishlist.

“Now, if they sign me, then that’s a different story. I want to play for the Browns. Yeah. I’ll probably try out next year or something,” said Shilo while having his coffee.

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Back in his college days, Shilo Sanders donned the jerseys of three different teams: the South Carolina Gamecocks, Jackson State Tigers, and Colorado Buffaloes. Once his collegiate journey came to an end, he set his sights on making it to the NFL.

However, his hopes of hearing his name called on draft night were dashed when he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, that wasn’t the end of his NFL dream, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed him an opportunity by signing him as an undrafted free agent.

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This could have been his chance to make it big, just like his father, but his NFL career was effectively over before it even began. Sanders’ NFL hopes took a major hit during a preseason clash with the Buffalo Bills on August 23, 2025, when he punched tight end Zach Davidson and was immediately tossed from the game.

Speaking to the media, head coach Todd Bowles condemned the incident, calling it ‘inexcusable.’ It wasn’t long before the Buccaneers decided to release him from the roster.

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Since then, he has remained away from the game and hasn’t made any serious attempts at a comeback. However, he has repeatedly hinted that a return to football could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, back in August, he claimed that his football career was over. Yet, just a month later, in September, his stance changed as he revealed that he was not only eyeing a comeback but also wanted to share the field with his brother, Shedeur Sanders, at the Cleveland Browns.

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Back in September, when a fan asked Shilo Sanders about the possibility of reuniting with his brother on the football field, the former Buccaneers safety made his intentions crystal clear. He wasn’t just hoping for an NFL return; he was ready to make it happen.

“Would I go back to the NFL and play with your brother and Jimmy Horn? Of course. I’m ready right now. I’m ready right now. Y’all see it’s puzzles, pieces and pieces coming together. You know what I’m saying? My piece can’t come together right now. I have to wait a little bit, then go put that together,” said Shilo Sanders.

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Right now, no NFL team appears to be interested in bringing him on board, at least based on the information available. However, something interesting happened recently.

Rosenhaus Sports shared a post on Instagram about its efforts to bring Brandon Aiyuk back to the NFL following his back-and-forth with the San Francisco 49ers. And in the comment section, Shilo Sanders made his presence felt with a cheeky one-liner, “Me next! 😂”

Why is this interesting? Well, that’s because Rosenhaus Sports represents both Aiyuk and Shilo Sanders. For him to make that comment could mean discussions about Aiyuk’s return are already underway. But will he actually be able to make a comeback? Well, that’s a question yet to be answered.