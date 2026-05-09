“I Was Disappointed”: Notre Dame Athlete Opens Up About Being Overlooked by Ryan Day & OSU

Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson is entering his third year with the Irish following his 2025 breakout season. The upcoming campaign is extra special for the DB, as he will get a chance to play alongside his longtime friend and a “brother-like” figure, former OSU WR Mylan Graham. But this duo could have played together before, and even for the Buckeyes if Ryan Day’s OSU had made a move for Johnson. Now, the 2026 projected starter at safety clears up his feelings on that OSU snub.

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“When he (Mylan) got Ohio State, people were telling me Mylan [Graham] got Ohio State, and you don’t, and I didn’t want me and him to have that relationship as far as, like, we’re competing against each other. Because we really wasn’t. So, it was really just a proud builder moment, and I kind of just learned from him in that moment, to be honest,” said Johnson during his Thursday appearance on The Separation Podcast with Dre Muhammad.

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“I saw how he just had his head down and worked, and he really went to get what he wanted, and he said he wanted to go to Ohio State, and that’s what he wanted. So in that moment, it was definitely disappointing for me because I didn’t get the offer, but at the same time, it was a learning experience, and it was a great moment that I got to experience with him.”

“Like I was in the car with him when we were on the way back, and Coach Hartline’s car and gave him the offer. So I feel like it was really something for me to learn from. And I’m pretty sure he learned a lot from me, too. Just watching me. We were with each other every day from freshman and sophomore years going into junior year,” added the Notre Dame DB.

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Johnson and Graham grew up together in Fort Wayne and are childhood friends. But when it came to choosing college, Ohio State never officially extended an offer to Johnson. This was despite his multiple visits and mutual interest. However, he still had approximately 19 scholarship offers, including from programs like PSU and Auburn. Conversely, OSU extended an offer to Graham, and he was even a priority target for the Buckeyes.

In April 2023, the former five-star WR committed to Ohio State, and Graham became a cornerstone of their 2024 recruiting class. Meanwhile, when Johnson announced his commitment in June 2023, his final choice came down to Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Purdue, and he ultimately chose the Irish because it “felt like home” and allowed him to stay close to his family in Indiana.

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Then, he redshirted his debut season at Notre Dame in 2024. Last season, Johnson played in 10 games, started eight, and recorded 48 tackles, and The Athletic named him a Freshman All-American. On the other hand, his long-time friend Graham, after spending two seasons in Columbus with the Buckeyes, decided to transfer on January 4, 2026.

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Just days later, Graham committed to Notre Dame. Reportedly, Tae Johnson played a major role in convincing him to join the Fighting Irish, calling him personally once he entered the portal. If Ryan Day’s OSU offered Johnson in 2023, the scenario could be different now: the Buckeyes may not have lost their WR and could even get a key piece like Notre Dame’s safety.

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Why didn’t OSU offer the Notre Dame DB?

Notre Dame DB Tae Johnson was an elite “athlete” who could play both WR and safety, but at the time of his recruitment, Ohio State was focused on building what many called a “WR-U” class, prioritized around 5-star recruits like Jeremiah Smith and Johnson’s friend Mylan Graham. During the 2024 recruiting cycle, as the Buckeyes filled their offensive spots with these high-end targets, they didn’t have room for a developmental “athlete” at WR like Johnson.

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Then, on the defensive side, OSU’s secondary was crowded, and Ryan Day stated that they only add players who they believe are a “clear upgrade” over their current roster. Probably, that’s why while the Buckeyes liked Johnson enough to host him for three visits, they ultimately prioritized other DBs they felt were more specialized safeties.

Now, see the destiny. Graham, the very player Ohio State did offer, transferred from Columbus to join Johnson in South Bend for the 2026 season.