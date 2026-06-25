“I Was F**** Livid”: Curt Cignetti Gets Brutally Honest About His First Day at Indiana

Curt Cignetti walked into Bloomington in late 2023 and dropped an unforgettable quote – “I win. Google me.” At the time, not everyone bought in because of what the program had been. Even the now-national-championship head coach saw a culture that had become comfortable with losing just three hours into his first day at Indiana. Two years later, he’s still not sugarcoating how he felt.

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“There was gloom, doom and despair here. Oh yeah,” Curt Cignetti told On3’s Chris Low.

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That culture shock isn’t surprising given he’s a coach who had spent his career winning conference titles and reaching the playoffs at multiple stops.

“I was just so pissed at the hopelessness, the prevailing attitude,” he admitted. “By the time I got to that basketball game, later that night, I was f—— livid. We’d won conference championships and been to playoffs my whole career as a head coach, and you had these two worlds collide. I wasn’t going to sacrifice the standard. I wasn’t going to settle. I had to find out if the fans were dead or just on life support. I had to get them riled up.”

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When Curt Cignetti first arrived at Indiana, the frustration was everywhere he looked, not just football. As he recalled during a speech at the American Football Coaches Association following the 2024 season, the gloomy signs showed themselves before he even entered the building.



It was a rainy day in Bloomington, and the giant Hoosiers banner hanging outside the stadium looked like it had survived several decades of weather. Indiana’s colors are crimson and cream, but according to Curt Cignetti, the faded sign looked pink. Then came the elevator whose carpet was old, dirty, and impossible to ignore. He turned to the AD and asked what he was looking at. The ride upstairs didn’t improve his mood.

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Once he reached the football offices, the reaction was even stronger. To him, it felt like stepping into the 1970s. That was particularly jarring because Curt Cignetti had already experienced quality facilities at both James Madison and Elon. Winning programs, in his mind, carried certain standards. Indiana wasn’t meeting them. Then it got only worse.

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“And then I got to have my first team meeting and we got like eight or nine guys not at the team meeting,” he recalled. “Got nobody checking roll to see who’s there and who isn’t. Everybody, they’re all slumped down in their chair like this. Man, am I livid by that point.”

The reason was because Curt Cignetti’s coaching career had been built on winning. From IUP to Elon to James Madison, championships were expectations. And there he was, staring at a program carrying the weight of decades of disappointment. That mindset quickly turned into action.

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The indoor turf hadn’t been replaced in 18 years while the lighting system created a constant humming noise. Football players shared a weight room with athletes from other sports. So one of the first changes he made was to put up a divider to create a dedicated football space with more renovations following. The results followed, too.

Curt Cignetti doesn’t have complacency in his vocabulary

Indiana won 10 games for the first time in school history during Curt Cignetti’s first season. The facilities, recruiting, and expectations improved. Indiana may now be a national champion, but the head coach still refuses to act like the job is finished.

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“It’s hard to make up for 90 years of futility in one year,” he told On3.

And if you’re wondering where Curt Cignetti’s demanding nature comes from, it was passed down before he ever coached a game. The Indiana coach learned from some of the biggest names in football, including Nick Saban during four seasons at Alabama. But when discussing the person who shaped him most, he points to his father, Frank Cignetti.

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Speaking with Adam Breneman, Curt Cignetti said the most valuable values were character, honesty, discipline, and work ethic. Frank Cignetti built an extraordinary coaching career of his own, compiling a 199-77-1 record across more than four decades before retiring in 2005. His 20-year run at Indiana University of Pennsylvania turned him into a coaching legend, which earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

He became the model his son would follow. And judging by the way Curt Cignetti still talks about that first day in Bloomington, it’s probably a good thing nobody told him to lower his standards.