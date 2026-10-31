“I Was in the Tub for Hours”: Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Recalls Halloween Nightmare After Spending Over $5K on Costume

The Halloween celebrations may have ended, but Karrueche Tran’s night was far from over. What followed after returning home turned one of her elaborate costume experiences into an unexpectedly exhausting ordeal.

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Speaking on The Pop Exchange Show with co-host Jason Kennedy, actress Karrueche Tran recalled the difficult experience of removing her Halloween costume after a night of celebrations. The girlfriend of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders explained that the white body paint was particularly difficult to remove, while the blue color had been created using a Sharpie.

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“Yeah. And then at the end of the night, getting home, scrubbing my body, I was in the tub for hours. I could not get that white paint off, and that she actually used Sharpie for the blue,” Tran said.

She further explained why she could not simply leave the paint on and deal with it the following morning. Tran was concerned about leaving those materials on her skin overnight and felt she had to remove them all before going to sleep.

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“And you can’t just leave that on and go to sleep. That’s not good for the skin. Oh, no, no, no, no, no. Absolutely not,” she added.

The cleanup was so demanding that Tran described it as an exhausting part of the entire Halloween experience.

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“I was scrubbing forever to get that stuff off. So, yeah. I just can’t I just It’s just It’s just a lot of work,” she said.

The amount spent on Tran’s costume also stands out when compared with typical Halloween budgets. According to the Halloween and Costume Association’s 2026 survey, adults planning to wear costumes expected to spend an average of $59.29. Tran’s reported spending of more than $5,000 was over 84 times that figure.

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The costume was not the only part of Halloween that made things demanding for Tran. During the conversation, she also opened up about why hosting parties does not always allow her to fully enjoy the celebrations.

According to the actress, hosting means constantly attending to guests rather than spending the evening enjoying the event herself. From taking photographs to greeting people who approach her, she has to remain available throughout the celebration.

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She explained that the experience can make the night pass quickly, as most of her attention goes towards making sure everyone else has a good time. However, Tran did not regret those celebrations and acknowledged that they were enjoyable memories despite the responsibilities.

“But those were some fun times. I’m glad I lived that moment,” she said.

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Tran also pointed out that these responsibilities make the evening pass much faster. By the time she has a chance to take everything in, a significant part of the celebration has already passed.

However, she did not look back at those occasions negatively. Despite not always getting to enjoy every moment, she appreciated those experiences and described them as fun.

After discussing her previous Halloween experiences, Tran revealed that her costume choices have become considerably more playful. Instead of adopting elaborate costumes, she is now enjoying simpler, more amusing ones.

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During the conversation, she specifically mentioned her Little Grandma costume, which suggested a change in how she approaches Halloween dressing.

“Now I’m doing silly costumes like Little Grandma,” Tran said.

Kennedy also approved of her choice, responding positively to the idea.

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“I think Little Grandma works, though,” he replied.

The exchange brought a lighter moment to the conversation and showed how Tran’s current costume preferences differ from the elaborate looks she had previously enjoyed.

After spending over $5,000 on an elaborate Halloween costume, Tran was left dealing with hours of scrubbing to remove the paint.