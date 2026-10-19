“I Was Scared”: Duke Football Player Issues Public Statement After Outrage Over Incident With Female Medical Staff

Duke football is facing serious backlash, and all it took was one ugly incident during its matchup against North Carolina. What started as a frightening injury to a player quickly turned into a controversy that overshadowed the game. And cornerback Kimari Robinson found himself at the center of it all. The moment went viral over the weekend, leaving Robinson with little choice but to publicly apologize for his actions.

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Robinson explained that his heightened emotions came from a place of pure panic and fear for his teammate, DaShawn Stone, who was down on the field with a concerning injury.

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“DaShawn Stone is like family to me, and I was scared he might be seriously hurt. But being worried about him does not excuse how I treated her. I should have controlled my emotions, and I didn’t. I’m truly sorry for my actions and for letting her, myself and our program down. I have to be better than that,” Robinson wrote on X.

During the third quarter, Stone suffered an injury while making a tackle on North Carolina running back Jaylen McGill. McGill’s knee appeared to catch Stone in the head during the play, raising concerns about a potentially serious injury. Medical staff rushed onto the field, and a stretcher was brought out as Stone remained down.

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Robinson, worried about his teammate, went over to check on him. However, when a female athletic trainer tried to move Robinson aside so she could reach Stone, he aggressively swatted away her arm, turning an already frightening situation into a controversial moment.

Robinson also issued a direct apology to the trainer, admitting that his actions were completely wrong.

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“I want to publicly apologize to the member of our training staff for how I acted toward her during Saturday’s game. I was completely wrong, and she did not deserve that,” read his statement.

He also revealed that he sought out the trainer right after the game ended to apologize face-to-face and make sure she was doing okay.

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Despite his apology, Robinson wasn’t escaping the backlash. The incident sparked demands for disciplinary action, with fans calling for head coach Manny Diaz to suspend the cornerback. However, Duke has yet to publicly confirm any punishment, leaving questions about whether Robinson will face consequences beyond the widespread criticism.

The backlash against Robinson was brutal, and his apology did little to silence the outrage. Social media erupted over his treatment of the female athletic trainer, with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III among those condemning his actions. Critics argued that panic was no excuse for putting hands on a medical professional who was simply trying to do her job. After all, Stone was lying injured on the field, potentially facing a serious head or spinal injury, and every second mattered.

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Instead of allowing the trainer to help his teammate, Robinson became another obstacle in an already dangerous situation. And for many, that crossed a line no amount of emotion could justify.

Some fans, however, defended the young player, arguing that the viral video didn’t tell the whole story. They pointed to the trainer’s attempt to physically move Robinson away from Stone, suggesting that his reaction was driven by adrenaline and fear for his close friend. To them, severe disciplinary action would be excessive for a split-second mistake made in the heat of the moment.

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For now, the controversy has raised questions about Robinson’s standing with the Blue Devils. Duke must address the incident while maintaining the authority of its medical staff, and any disciplinary consequences will depend on the program’s decisions.

Robinson has admitted his mistake and apologized both privately and publicly. But whether that will be enough to put the controversy behind him remains to be seen. One emotional reaction has now overshadowed an already frightening moment for Duke.