“I Was Shocked”: Deion Sanders Gave Junior Athlete No Option To Leave After Fulfilling His Wish in 3 Days

Deion Sanders built Colorado on a blueprint that rejects tradition: 40% undergraduate transfers, 40% graduate transfers, and just 20% high school recruits. His latest addition shows he pushes that unconventional approach to the extreme. Coach Prime spotted linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron at Dallas airport and turned a chance plane encounter into a recruitment pitch at 42,000 feet above the ground. Sanders skipped home visits and played by his own rules, landing as the eighth transfer portal addition after a conversation mid-flight.

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As unique as his name, Gideon ESPN Lampron has one of the wildest recruiting stories in college football, turning a chance encounter into a landing spot at Colorado.

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“It was very cool. I was flying home from Texas, visiting my family at the Dallas airport. That’s when I saw Dion Sanders get onto the same airplane as me. I saw him get in, and I was just shocked. I didn’t know what to do, and then I walked onto the plane, introduced myself to him, and I told him I’d love to play for him, and he, like, felt me. Godspeed, and I was like, at least I tried,” said Lampron during a chat on The PatteFacts podcast.

“Then I sat down in my seat, and I looked up and saw Coach Prime walking back to talk to me, and I was absolutely shocked. I was like, this is actually happening, and everyone on the airplane was turning their heads, looking at me like I had three heads or something. But he told me You’re going to hear from us. ASAP. The portal was open, and things happened quickly. I was there in three days, so everything worked out during my visit. Those guys told me you’re not leaving this place, not a Buffalo. And you know, you can’t just say no to that, and I love it. I’m so glad I came here,” Lampron continued.

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You don’t see it every day that a player gets recruited on a plane ride home, but that’s exactly who Coach Sanders is. Lampron is a skilled player and a strong addition for the Buffs’ head coach. The deal was sealed within three days of his visit to Boulder. Before transferring to Colorado, Lampron played for Bowling Green. In his single season there, he recorded 119 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection while earning First Team All-MAC honors.

Lampron became the eighth addition to the Buffs from the 2026 transfer portal, and he brings extra energy to the linebacker room. He faces one challenge: adjusting from the MAC to the Big 12. His potential suggests this transition won’t be too difficult. Under Chris Marve, Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Lampron could develop into an NFL Draft prospect.

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The LB was nothing but a true story of an underdog named as a zero-star prospect, even after a stellar 120 tackles three times in his high school career. Keeping in mind that he was also an amazing offensive RB, rushing for 3,118 yards and 40 touchdowns. Dayton Flyers became his first pit stop in his college career, where he recorded a combined 161 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2 seasons.

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How is Colorado Buffaloes looking for the upcoming season?

After a stellar 202 season, the Buffs struggled to put up the same performance and ended their season with a 3-9 record. The head coach was battling bladder cancer in the hospital, which affected the team’s performance. No doubt he gave us plenty of health scares at the start of this season, starting the rumour mill that he might retire. But Coach Prime is now back to his old swagger and good health, with all his focus shifted back to getting the Buffaloes back to their lost glory.

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“I’m cancer-free. I’m good. Great doctors in Colorado that have brought me through. God has brought me through. I’m thankful. I’m healthy. I got my swagger back. Like I’m ready to go coach my butt off this season,” said Sanders.

There were 32 new commitments from the transfer portal, and it was a very active recruitment by the Buffs this season. The Tennessee Volunteers landed their biggest addition when 4-star transfer safety Boo Carter joined the program. He became the highest-rated player incoming in the 2026 class for the Buffs. Another big name on the incoming roster was DeAndre Moore Jr., a WR from Texas. He recorded a good 988 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Longhorns.